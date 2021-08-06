Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Friday, August 6th 2021 Show Links
Sport / Other sports

Laura Muir bags Olympic 1500m silver after stunning run in Tokyo

By Sean Hamilton
August 6 2021, 2.20pm Updated: August 6 2021, 2.32pm
Scots star Laura Muir has won her first Olympic medal.
Scots star Laura Muir has won her first Olympic medal.

Laura Muir has claimed a silver medal for Team GB in the Olympic 1500-metre final.

The Milnathort middle-distance star finished second in Tokyo with a national record time of 3:54.50.

The Dundee Hawkhill Harrier pushed hard into the final 250m with breakaway pair Faith Kipyegon of Kenya and Sifan Hassan.

Muir overhauled Hassan but Kipyegon, who raced clear, proved a step too far.

Nevertheless, the Scot’s heroic run saw her claim her first Olympic medal, having smashed her personal best at 1500m.

Muir was quickly congratulated by fellow athletes on Twitter, including Scots Eilidh Doyle and Jemma Reekie.

Speaking to BBC Sport after the race, a jubilant Muir said: “I don’t know what to say – I’ve worked so hard for so long.

“I’ve been fourth, fifth twice, sixth and seventh every year since 2015 and with everything last year being postponed and not knowing what was going on – I got a silver!

“I just tried to be as best prepared as possible for any situation and I just trained as hard as I could that this would happen and I’ve been so nervous all week. Why is the 1500 at the end?!

“I want to thank everyone supporting me, Mum, Dad and Gran they’re all supporting me at home. And Jemma [Reekie] I couldn’t wish for a better friend and training partner. And my coach Andy has sacrificed the last 10 years for that four minute performance.

Laura Muir collapses on the track after winning 1500m silver at the Tokyo Olympics.

“It felt like 3.54 because it was hurting – that last 100m I don’t think I’ve ever been so scared in my life that someone was going to come past me and I would drop to fourth. I just tried my absolute hardest in that last stretch.

“I don’t know if that national record will be broken but that medal is mine.”

Meanwhile, Mel Young, chair of sportscotland said: “Laura Muir has done it! Her first Olympic medal and she did it in style. You could sense this medal was coming and Laura delivered when it mattered most.

“What an achievement for Laura, coach Andy Young, and everyone at Scottish Athletics. We couldn’t be more proud.”

‘Absolutely beaming’: Kirkcaldy swimmer Kathleen Dawson’s family toasts Olympic gold success

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier