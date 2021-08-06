Laura Muir bags Olympic 1500m silver after stunning run in Tokyo

Laura Muir has claimed a silver medal for Team GB in the Olympic 1500-metre final.

The Milnathort middle-distance star finished second in Tokyo with a national record time of 3:54.50.

The Dundee Hawkhill Harrier pushed hard into the final 250m with breakaway pair Faith Kipyegon of Kenya and Sifan Hassan.

Muir overhauled Hassan but Kipyegon, who raced clear, proved a step too far.

Nevertheless, the Scot’s heroic run saw her claim her first Olympic medal, having smashed her personal best at 1500m.

Muir was quickly congratulated by fellow athletes on Twitter, including Scots Eilidh Doyle and Jemma Reekie.

She’s done it!!!!!! Olympic silver!!! 😭😭😭😭 — Eilidh Doyle (@EilidhDoyle) August 6, 2021

Speaking to BBC Sport after the race, a jubilant Muir said: “I don’t know what to say – I’ve worked so hard for so long.

“I’ve been fourth, fifth twice, sixth and seventh every year since 2015 and with everything last year being postponed and not knowing what was going on – I got a silver!

“I just tried to be as best prepared as possible for any situation and I just trained as hard as I could that this would happen and I’ve been so nervous all week. Why is the 1500 at the end?!

“I want to thank everyone supporting me, Mum, Dad and Gran they’re all supporting me at home. And Jemma [Reekie] I couldn’t wish for a better friend and training partner. And my coach Andy has sacrificed the last 10 years for that four minute performance.

“It felt like 3.54 because it was hurting – that last 100m I don’t think I’ve ever been so scared in my life that someone was going to come past me and I would drop to fourth. I just tried my absolute hardest in that last stretch.

“I don’t know if that national record will be broken but that medal is mine.”

Meanwhile, Mel Young, chair of sportscotland said: “Laura Muir has done it! Her first Olympic medal and she did it in style. You could sense this medal was coming and Laura delivered when it mattered most.

“What an achievement for Laura, coach Andy Young, and everyone at Scottish Athletics. We couldn’t be more proud.”