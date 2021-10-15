Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Omar Pacha reveals key to Dundee Stars success in weekend double-header against high-scoring Guildford and Sheffield

By Kris Smith
October 15 2021, 4.30pm
Dundee Stars head coach and general manager Omar Pacha.
Defensive grit will be key for Dundee Stars this weekend against the Elite League’s two highest scoring teams, insists Omar Pacha.

A road trip to Guildford Flames on Saturday is up first for the Stars before they return home to host Sheffield Steelers at Dundee Ice Arena on Sunday.

Both the Flames and the Steelers have had their offence firing on all cylinders this season, scoring 26 goals and 30 goals respectively.

However, with his side on a three-game winning streak, Stars head coach Omar Pacha wants to see his side continue their “solid” defensive work this weekend.

He said: “This is a massive weekend for us because it is back to league games now.

“Coming off three wins on the trot in the Challenge Cup is great, but now with three league games in a row, and those fixtures starting to take over, it is important to start Saturday off really well.

“We played in Nottingham (the Stars‘ first and only league game to date), but lost a tight game and now we are going to Guildford, which is another hard, long trip.

“The Flames are a team that are fast, have a lot of upside offensively and we are going to have to be strong defensively.

“However, I like the way we have been playing defensively over the last few weeks. Hopefully offensively, we can start clicking even more.”

Pacha continued: “On Sunday, the reality is, we are going to have a long bus trip home and we are going to have to get our rest because Sheffield are going to come here with a purpose.

“Sheffield have been having a lot of success and scoring a lot of goals, as have Guildford, so if we can stay solid at the back and keep creating chances like we have done over the past few weeks, hopefully we put some pucks in the net.

“If we play well defensively across both games this weekend, then we are going to have a chance to win hockey games.”

Face-off times for this weekend’s matches are at 6pm on Saturday in Guildford and it is a 5pm start in Dundee on Sunday evening.

Dundee Stars: Omar Pacha makes ‘best team in Scotland’ vow with puck set to drop on Elite League ice hockey return

