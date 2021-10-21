‘Put the puck in the goal’: Dundee Stars boss Omar Pacha urging his side to show ruthless streak on the road in Manchester tonight

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
‘Put the puck in the goal’: Dundee Stars boss Omar Pacha urging his side to show ruthless streak on the road in Manchester tonight

By Kris Smith
October 21 2021, 9.00am Updated: October 21 2021, 9.02am
Omar Pacha
Omar Pacha

Dundee Stars boss Omar Pacha could not fault his players effort over the past weekend despite remaining winless after three Elite League games.

The Canadian coach felt his side had played well enough to get more from their two matches and back-to-back defeats were hard to take.

A 3-0 defeat in Guildford to the Flames on Saturday night was followed by a narrow 2-1 home loss against Sheffield Steelers on Sunday.

Pacha said: “It is another set of results that are tough to swallow.

Stars Sebastian Bengtsson sees his attempt saved by Steelers goalie Rok Stojanovic.

“It is tough to come out of the weekend with nothing.

“Saturday night, I thought we competed hard, but a long journey and making a few mental mistakes cost us and then our discipline hurt us in the second.

“We were killing off a lot of penalties and going into the third, it is a one-goal hockey game.

“Unfortunately, we made a few more mental mistakes, but we created so many chances that I believe the scoreline flattered them.”

‘Best game of the year’

Then on Sunday, the Stars fought right down until the final buzzer as they tried to force the highest scoring team in the Elite League into overtime.

Pacha added: “Arguably, I think we played our best game of the year against probably one of the top teams, if not the top team in the league this year.

“We created enough but it just was not our night and their goalie played well, but overall I thought we played a good hockey game.

“You can argue that the first period was not our best of the night, but I still thought we really competed hard.

“Sheffield have that high-end offence and we made a few mistakes and they cost us directly.

“If you take away the result and show me the game, I would probably say we would win it, a lot more than we would lose, but that is hockey and we move on.”

‘Don’t want to fault the guys’

Dundee have another chance to find their first league points of the season tonight as they go on the road against Manchester Storm.

“The reality is, every night is a battle and we have to go there prepared and we have to get points on the board,” said Pacha.

“We have had some really good moments and I do not really want to fault the guys play.

“I think they are generating enough chances, so it is really just putting the puck in the goal.”

 

