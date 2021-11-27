Eve Muirhead and Scottish curling team win European gold

An error occurred. Please try again.

Eve Muirhead and the Scottish curling team have won European gold.

The Perthshire skip led her rink to a 7-4 triumph in the final in Lillehammer.

It is her 10th Euro medal and third gold.

The Scots were in charge pretty much from beginning to end against Sweden’s Team Hasselborg, after finishing top of the round-robin table and beating Germany in the semi-final.

After a great game Scotland score two, and the gold medal! 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🥇 #ECC2021 #curling Watch live on Recast at https://t.co/fy3vfdBx89 pic.twitter.com/sNLMnc7NeM — World Curling (@worldcurling) November 27, 2021

It’s a stunning triumph for a group which has only come together recently after British Curling opted to pursue a squad system in the wake of World Championship disappointment.

The European success sets up Team Muirhead, which includes another Perthshire curler Mili Smith and Hailey Duff of Angus, perfectly for the Olympic qualifiers.