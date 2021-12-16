Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Natasha McKay: Dundee figure skater to represent Team GB at Winter Olympics in Beijing

By Scott Lorimer
December 16 2021, 1.32pm Updated: December 16 2021, 1.46pm
Dundee skater Natasha McKay will take to the ice for Team GB in Beijing.

Dundee figure skater Natasha McKay will get to live her ‘dream’ after being chosen to represent Team GB at the Winter Olympics in Beijing.

The 26-year old has been announced as a competitor for Britain in the Women’s Singles event, as today marked 50 days until the opening ceremony.

McKay, who trains at Dundee Ice Arena, will make her debut at the Winter Olympics in February.

Dream come true

McKay was recently crowned British champion for the fifth time and said that selection for Team GB left her feeling “super excited and very privileged”.

“It has always been a dream of mine and I am so excited that it is now becoming a reality,” she said.

In March, McKay came 23rd in the World Championships securing the quota place for Team GB.

“I will keep working as hard as I can and look forward to an enjoyable and successful event,” she added.

McKay’s place in the team was announced alongside ice dance pair Lilah Fear and Lewis Gibson.

‘Years of hard work’

Team GB Chef de Mission, Georgina Harland, welcomed the inclusion of the trio.

“It is fantastic to announce a further three athletes who will be competing for Team GB at the Games. We are delighted to welcome Lilah, Lewis and Natasha to the team,” she said.”

“Lilah and Lewis were part of our 2018 Ambition Programme for the PyeongChang Games, whilst Natasha competed for Team GB at the European Youth Olympic Festival back in 2011.

Natasha McKay will represent Team GB in the Winter Olympics in Beijing.

“I am thrilled to see all three coming through and making their Olympic debuts in Beijing.”

British Ice Skating Performance and Talent Manager, Jon Eley, said: “This is the reward for the years of hard work and dedication that Natasha, Lilah and Lewis have put into the sport.

“It is brilliant to be able to add three new names to the illustrious list of Olympic figure skaters.

“I can’t wait to see their exciting performances that are sure to inspire future generations of skaters.”

