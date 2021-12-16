Natasha McKay: Dundee figure skater to represent Team GB at Winter Olympics in Beijing

An error occurred. Please try again.

Dundee figure skater Natasha McKay will get to live her ‘dream’ after being chosen to represent Team GB at the Winter Olympics in Beijing.

The 26-year old has been announced as a competitor for Britain in the Women’s Singles event, as today marked 50 days until the opening ceremony.

McKay, who trains at Dundee Ice Arena, will make her debut at the Winter Olympics in February.

Dream come true

McKay was recently crowned British champion for the fifth time and said that selection for Team GB left her feeling “super excited and very privileged”.

“It has always been a dream of mine and I am so excited that it is now becoming a reality,” she said.

In March, McKay came 23rd in the World Championships securing the quota place for Team GB.

Welcoming Natasha McKay – the five-time British champion who will compete in the women's singles at Beijing 2022.#TeamGB | @BritishIceSkate pic.twitter.com/O5H7LV4t1b — Team GB (@TeamGB) December 16, 2021

“I will keep working as hard as I can and look forward to an enjoyable and successful event,” she added.

McKay’s place in the team was announced alongside ice dance pair Lilah Fear and Lewis Gibson.

‘Years of hard work’

Team GB Chef de Mission, Georgina Harland, welcomed the inclusion of the trio.

“It is fantastic to announce a further three athletes who will be competing for Team GB at the Games. We are delighted to welcome Lilah, Lewis and Natasha to the team,” she said.”

“Lilah and Lewis were part of our 2018 Ambition Programme for the PyeongChang Games, whilst Natasha competed for Team GB at the European Youth Olympic Festival back in 2011.

“I am thrilled to see all three coming through and making their Olympic debuts in Beijing.”

British Ice Skating Performance and Talent Manager, Jon Eley, said: “This is the reward for the years of hard work and dedication that Natasha, Lilah and Lewis have put into the sport.

“It is brilliant to be able to add three new names to the illustrious list of Olympic figure skaters.

“I can’t wait to see their exciting performances that are sure to inspire future generations of skaters.”