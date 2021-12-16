Perthshire curler Eve Muirhead secures a place at her 4th Winter Olympics

An error occurred. Please try again.

Perthshire curler Eve Muirhead has secured a place at her fourth Olympics.

The Courier columnist and the rest of Team Muirhead have followed up their recent European gold by finishing top in the Beijing 2022 qualification event in the Netherlands.

After a slow start the Scottish rink found their form and finished the job off with an 8-1 defeat of Italy.

SEE YOU IN BEIJING! 🎊✈️ Scotland have qualified Team Great Britain for the @Beijing2022 Olympic Winter Games! 👏 #OQE2021 | #Roadto2022 pic.twitter.com/GLxvvrjqUX — World Curling (@worldcurling) December 16, 2021

Along with Korea and Japan, they recorded six wins and two defeats but finished first on draw shot challenge, sparing them the ordeal of a play-off for the remaining two spots in China next year.

Also on Team Muirhead are Hailey Duff of Angus and another Perthshire curler, Mili Smith.