Eve Muirhead gets Team GB Beijing curling confirmation of 4th Winter Olympics

Eve Muirhead has been confirmed as a member of Team GB’s women’s curling team for the February Winter Olympics.

Beijing will be the Perthshire skip’s fourth Games.

Muirhead won bronze at Sochi and narrowly missed out on a medal at Pyeongchang four years ago.

She will be joined in China by Angus’s Hailey Duff and Guildtown’s Mili Smith.

The line-up, as expected, is the one that secured European gold and then won the Olympic qualification event last week.

It will be a quick turnaround for Team Muirhead, with the Olympics starting on February 4.

One of her biggest achievements

Muirhead said: “It means a huge amount to be going to my fourth Olympics.

“This one is extra special in terms of going to the Games with four girls who have never competed in an Olympic Games before.

More athletes added to the Beijing 2022 team sheet ✅ Welcoming Team Muirhead – our women's curling team.#TeamGB — Team GB (@TeamGB) December 23, 2021

“It makes me very proud of them to have got this far and to have proven that they are capable of having Great Britain on their back playing against some of the world’s best.

“There’s been a very different build-up to this Olympic Games and I do think this has to be one of my biggest personal achievements, getting to this Olympics on the back of the disappointment of the World Championships last season and not qualifying Great Britain straight through which was hard.”