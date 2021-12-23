Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Eve Muirhead gets Team GB Beijing curling confirmation of 4th Winter Olympics

By Eric Nicolson
December 23 2021, 2.33pm Updated: December 23 2021, 2.58pm
Eve Muirhead and her team win European gold.
Eve Muirhead has been confirmed as a member of Team GB’s women’s curling team for the February Winter Olympics.

Beijing will be the Perthshire skip’s fourth Games.

Muirhead won bronze at Sochi and narrowly missed out on a medal at Pyeongchang four years ago.

She will be joined in China by Angus’s Hailey Duff and Guildtown’s Mili Smith.

The line-up, as expected, is the one that secured European gold and then won the Olympic qualification event last week.

It will be a quick turnaround for Team Muirhead, with the Olympics starting on February 4.

One of her biggest achievements

Muirhead said: “It means a huge amount to be going to my fourth Olympics.

“This one is extra special in terms of going to the Games with four girls who have never competed in an Olympic Games before.

“It makes me very proud of them to have got this far and to have proven that they are capable of having Great Britain on their back playing against some of the world’s best.

“There’s been a very different build-up to this Olympic Games and I do think this has to be one of my biggest personal achievements, getting to this Olympics on the back of the disappointment of the World Championships last season and not qualifying Great Britain straight through which was hard.”

