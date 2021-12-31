Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
EVE MUIRHEAD: Sports will always follow the money, which is why English cricket has a problem

By Eve Muirhead
December 31 2021, 8.00am
Australia's Mitchell Starc celebrates the wicket of England's Ben Stokes.
Australia's Mitchell Starc celebrates the wicket of England's Ben Stokes.

I’ll not pretend to be the biggest cricket expert in the world.

But the debate around England’s Ashes embarrassment is a fascinating one because of its wider context.

It doesn’t appear to be as simple as batters and bowlers not playing very well.

By the sound of things, in England at least, there has been a fundamental shift in priorities away from the traditional long-format side of the game (test matches) to the newer, trendier and shorter variations (T20 and one-day).

Players are following the money and prioritising the skillset needed for smashing a ball out of a ground over what is needed to bat for a long period of time in an Ashes series.

And, with the money involved, administrators aren’t putting up a fight.

My own sport is going through a change just now with the addition of mixed curling.

Traditionalists might see it as a bit gimmicky and less tactical but it’s certainly faster-paced and higher scoring.

The good news is that it can happily co-exist with men’s and women’s team events because you can train to play one without weakening your ability to succeed in the other.

And the length of time games take isn’t significantly different.

But, it will be intriguing to see how the viewing figures match up when it comes to the Olympics.

If mixed proves to be more popular, people will definitely be paying attention and you could see changes following on.

Curling will be no different to any other sport in that regard.

It felt weird saying ‘see you after the Olympics’ when I left the family home on the 27th.

But, even though it’s not quite time to go into an official bubble just yet, making sure I take every precaution to not test positive for Covid-19 is at the front of my mind.

It will pretty much be a routine of home-training-home from now on.

It’s just as well I don’t mind a bit of quiet time!

The trials for the Canadian mixed had to be cancelled recently, which will mean a team being picked rather than earning its spot for the first time ever.

That’s a big deal for them.

Ourselves and Team Mouat have withdrawn from the Grand Slam event over there in the new year purely because it isn’t worth the risk.

It’s not a three-row rule on flights anymore for close contacts, it’s the whole plane.

And the number of international teams who will compete in a mixed event over here at the curling academy in Stirling will definitely be affected.

With an Olympic Games so close, doing everything we can as athletes to be in Beijing is all we’re focusing on.

At the moment, that means staying Covid-19 negative.

It’s that time of year to look back on the sporting highlights of 2021.

For a St Johnstone supporter, it’s pretty easy.

There will never be another year like it and, even though supporters weren’t allowed into Hampden Park for the two cup wins, memories have been made for life.

Sport moves on quickly, though.

And 2022 is shaping up to be a tougher one.

But you don’t get to the level Saints got to without having a top level coach and some good players.

More silverware might be a bit much to expect but once they find their mojo again I’m sure things will improve at McDiarmid Park.

