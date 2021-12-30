Arbroath’s Alan Soutar will return to firefighter job on New Year’s Day after fairytale Ally Pally run ends in last 16

An error occurred. Please try again.

Alan Soutar’s fairytale run at the PDC World Darts Championship came to an end with defeat to Callan ‘The Riot’ Rydz.

Soutar crashed to a 4-1 loss to The Riot after the English star stormed back from losing the first set with some sensational darts.

Soots will still walk away with a £35,000 cheque for reaching the last 16 and has soared up to 51st in the world rankings.

But his dream of playing at Alexandra Palace in the New Year was ended and he will instead be back in his role as a firefighter at Dundee Kingsway East station.

Soots will now work nightshift on January 1st and 2nd.

“I don’t even have a flight home booked yet but I’ll sort that,” said Soots.

“I’ve got tomorrow off because I managed to get a swap but it’s nights on January 1st and January 2nd.

“It’s back to reality.

“I want to cry. I’m absolutely gutted because I didn’t turn up.

“But credit to Callan, he was outstanding.”

Alan Soutar: Local Arbroath hero and household name

Soutar fielded messages from a host of top stars after his win over world number 5 de Sousa.

Scotland stars Andy Robertson and John McGinn both got in touch via Twitter.

And Arbroath manager Dick Campbell sent Soots an inspirational video prior to the Rydz clash.

Does it get any better than this…….

We are the AF the AFC…..🇱🇻🇱🇻💙 Thanks Gaffer @ArbroathFC #togetherness pic.twitter.com/PeGsNXfUdR — Alan Soutar (@soots180) December 29, 2021

But it was the manner of the Ally Pally wins that had made his tournament so special.

He came from behind to take out both Suljovic and de Sousa in dramatic style – with 144 and 136 checkouts.

The clash against Rydz was always going to be a stern test.

Soutar walks into Ally Pally cauldron

Not only did Soots have to face the cauldron of noise in a Scotland-England clash but his opponent was bang on form.

Rydz had cruised into the last 16 without dropping a single set.

It took Soutar less than 15 minutes to change that as he broke Rydz’ throw and claimed the first set.

𝗦𝗢 𝗙𝗔𝗥 𝗦𝗢 𝗚𝗢𝗢𝗗 𝗙𝗢𝗥 𝗦𝗢𝗢𝗧𝗦! Alan Soutar takes the first set against Callan Rydz and it's the first set of the tournament that Rydz has dropped! 1-0 to the Scot…#WHDarts pic.twitter.com/k5iIbAY6qb — PDC Darts (@OfficialPDC) December 30, 2021

Rydz bounced straight back to take a 2-0 lead in the second set.

And while Soutar took the third leg with a stunning 110 checkout it wasn’t enough to prevent Rydz from squaring it up at 1-1.

The English star then opened up with a incredible 122 checkout and followed that up with a 94 to cruise to a 2-1 lead.

Rydz then finished the final two sets in record time to reach the quarter-final.

𝗪𝗛𝗜𝗧𝗘𝗪𝗔𝗦𝗛 𝗦𝗘𝗧! Rydz won that set averaging over 110 and he takes a slender 2-1 lead over Soutar!#WHDarts pic.twitter.com/hC3ruhBbIi — PDC Darts (@OfficialPDC) December 30, 2021

For Soutar, he can feel proud of his Ally Pally achievements.

“I’ve got a little bit of bottle,” said Soutar. “But I’ve got to learn to deal with that in there.

“It’s hard when the crowd are singing against you.

“Gerwyn Price knows how to do it and still performs.

“I’m soaking with sweat. I can feel it trickling down to my socks.

“I’m learning. It’s my first year and I’m already sitting at 51st in the world. I’ll be back.”