Perthshire curler Eve Muirhead prays ‘curling Gods’ are on Team GB side as Olympic medal hopes dangle by thread in Beijing

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Other sports

Perthshire curler Eve Muirhead prays ‘curling Gods’ are on Team GB side as Olympic medal hopes dangle by thread in Beijing

By James Toney
February 16 2022, 10.10am
Team GB's Eve Muirhead directs her teammates in Beijing (AP Photo/Nariman El-Mofty)
Team GB's Eve Muirhead directs her teammates in Beijing (AP Photo/Nariman El-Mofty)

Eve Muirhead was left cursing the curling Gods and searching for her calculator as her Olympic ambitions teetered in Beijing.

The European champion and her rink slipped to a narrow 8-4 defeat to China in another game that went to the wire.

And it’s been that sort of week for Perthsire star Muirhead, playing well but just not getting any luck when she needs it most.

With only four teams to progress to the semi-finals, Team GB boast a 4-4 record with one round robin game to play against Russia on Thursday.

They could still advance but will need matches to go their way, with Switzerland beating Japan and Korea losing one of their two remaining games.

“We need to hope a few results go our way but because we beat Japan and USA, we need hope they drop a game,” said four-time Olympian – and Courier Sport columnist – Muirhead.

“We need to come out and concentrate on our performance against Russia and focus on what we can do and then hope the curling Gods are on our side.

“It’s been one of those weeks, sometimes you get the rubs and sometimes nothing seems to go your way. The teams we are playing are really up to beat us.

“It’s a little frustrating, we are playing really well as a team and we’ve had some great performances since winning the Europeans and coming through the qualifying tournament.”

This is Muirhead’s fourth Games but she’s only reached the knockout stages in one, winning bronze in Sochi eight years ago.

Muirhead’s rink looked in control of their game with China early on but needed three in the final end to level the scores as the momentum swung against them.

And the skip was just fractions away from pulling off a wonder shot with her final stone that would have forced the extra end.

“I thought I’d made that shot, another millimetre and we’d have still been out there,” she added.

“That was a tough shot, you aren’t going to make it very often but when you’ve got no other shot then you need to give those things a go.

“It just seems up that things haven’t quite gone our way but there is still time for that to change.”

Watch All the Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022 live on discovery+ , Eurosport and Eurosport app.

EVE MUIRHEAD: Beating Olympic curling champs on day one and Team GB special honour

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier