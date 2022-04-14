Legendary jockey Sir AP McCoy insists ‘Perth was very important to me’ ahead of return to racecourse for Perth Festival

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Sport Other sports

Legendary jockey Sir AP McCoy insists ‘Perth was very important to me’ ahead of return to racecourse for Perth Festival

By Reporter
April 14 2022, 2.20pm Updated: April 14 2022, 3.15pm
Sir AP McCoy will visit Perth Racecourse on day one of the Perth Festival
Horse racing royalty Sir AP McCoy has heaped praise on Perth Racecourse ahead of his return next week, when he will visit on day one of the William Hill Perth Festival.

The opening day of Perth’s 2022 season on Wednesday April 20 will see Sir AP McCoy, a William Hill ambassador, return as a special guest to the racecourse where he enjoyed 52 winners from 193 rides during a record-breaking career.

In a special video preview ahead of the three-day William Hill Perth Festival, McCoy recalled the influence early success at Perth had on his career and the warm welcome that always lay in store during his visits.

Sir Anthony said: “I really enjoyed going to Perth. It actually played a huge part in my time trying to become champion jockey because those early season meetings were always important.

Tony McCoy rides Lettheriverrundry in his last-ever competitive race in Scotland, at Ayr in 2015.
“You were trying to get on, sometimes some of the Irish lads would bring horses over to the meetings in Perth, the festivals that were there.

“So Perth was very important for me to try to get numbers on the board.

“My first ever memory of Perth was I rode a winner there in June 1995 for a man called Billy Rock who I started off riding for.

“It was my first ever winner for him, I’d been in England since the August before. I had just become champion conditional, I was just about to set off on my first year as a fully-fledged professional and so getting winners on the board early was a big thing and to ride a winner for him was very very special.

“I had a winner with him again a year later at the same meeting. He played a huge part in my career so Perth will always for that reason have a little special place in my heart, as they say.

“Overall Perth is a great place with a good social (scene) and they are really good at looking after people.

Perth Racecourse is set to stage the William Hill Perth Festival, starting on April 20.
“You are there for two or three days and there’s not many times during the season you can hang out and go out for dinner as you are always travelling so Perth is one of those places where you do get the chance to socialise with each other.

“It’s a great place and I would recommend it for anyone to go.”

As part of a revitalised format, the highest-value fixture of the year – worth £106,000 of the William Hill Perth Festival’s total prize pot – will take place on the opening day of the season for the first time in the racecourse’s history.

