Interest in Dundee Stars has reached fever pitch as the club aim to win the playoffs for the first time since 2005.

The club’s steady improvement since Omar Pacha was appointed head coach five years ago reached a zenith – so far – with the unforgettable victory over Sheffield Steelers in the Elite League playoff quarter-finals last weekend.

The Stars came back from three goals down in the second leg at Dundee Ice Arena to clinch a 4-3 victory – and 5-3 on aggregate – after a 1-0 win in Sheffield 24 hours earlier.

Dundee will now face Belfast Giants in the semi-finals in the Nottingham Motorpoint Arena on Saturday.

A victory would see them face Guildford Flames or Cardiff Devils in the final on Sunday.

Here we answer all of your questions on the finals weekend, including how to watch the game on TV and which pub in Dundee is showing it live.

Why is the match so important?

Dundee Stars were formed in 2001 and enjoyed instant success, winning the British National League and then the end-of-season playoffs in their first season.

In 2005 they won the playoffs again but since then the furthest they have gone is the semi-finals in 2017 when they lost to Cardiff Devils.

A victory against Belfast in Saturday’s semi-final would therefore put them within one game of a success that has not been achieved for 17 years.

Furthermore, it would have been achieved despite Dundee having one of the lowest budgets in the Elite Ice Hockey League (EIHL).

“The guys really want to make something big and special happen for Dundee,” Pacha said.

“It is the biggest game in my career and for many of the Dundee Stars players, for sure.

“What the players experienced last Sunday night they won’t forget in their life and they have the chance to make history for Dundee Stars this weekend and that is what we are here for.”

How did they qualify?

The 2021-22 EIHL comprised 10 teams with the top eight qualifying for the quarter-finals.

Dundee Stars finished seventh and defeated second-placed Sheffield Steelers 5-3 on aggregate in the two-legged quarter-finals last weekend.

What is the format of the finals weekend?

The finals weekend regularly takes place at the Motorpoint Arena, home of the Nottingham Panthers.

Dundee Stars face the Belfast Giants at 3pm on Saturday, with Cardiff Devils playing Guildford Flames at 7pm.

On Sunday at 1pm the two semi-final losers compete in the third-fourth place playoff, with the final taking place at 5pm.

Having the semi-finals and final settled by a single match makes the EIHL an outlier compared to much of Europe, where the playoffs format is usually a best-of series.

Ice hockey games are five-on-five contests divided into three periods of 20 minutes each with two 15-minute intermissions between the periods.

If the game is tied at the end of the 60 minutes there will be five minutes overtime between three players on each side.

If the teams are still level it goes to penalty shots, where individual players try to score against the goaltender.

Do Dundee have a chance to win?

If Dundee overcome Belfast they will feel they have every opportunity to win the playoffs – but this is easier said than done.

The Giants will be favourites having already won the Championship and Challenge Cup this season.

But Dundee can point to the fact that they have won three of their 10 matches against Belfast this season.

Pacha said: “We are underdogs but it would be a great story if we won. It may be different at a neutral venue and we have to make sure we use that to our advantage.

“In one game you just don’t know.”

How many Stars fans have bought tickets?

It is hard to know for sure.

Unlike most sporting events where tickets are allocated primarily to fans of the competing teams, in the finals weekend blocks are set aside for all 10 teams in the league.

Dundee have sold out all of their allocated seats in block 12 but their fans are still permitted to buy tickets in any of the other blocks designated for clubs who have failed to sell out.

Around 40 people are travelling on the official supporters’ coach on Friday morning, but hundreds more are travelling independently.

Is the game being screened on TV?

All four games over the weekend are being screened live on subscription service Premier Sports.

The channel is available on Sky 412, Virgin TV 551 on the Premier Player from £9.99 per month, and on Amazon Prime as an add-on subscription.

Coverage will be fronted by Aaron Murphy with analysis from Paul Adey and rinkside reporting from Caitlin Berry.

Will any pubs in Dundee show the game?

Saturday’s game is being shown on a big screen at the Market bar in Dundee’s Seagate. Commentary will be turned on.

What else is happening in Nottingham over the weekend?

The official playoffs after-party takes place on Saturday from 9pm at the Saltbox Bar, which is next to the Motorsport Arena. All fans are welcome.

What happens if Dundee win the playoffs?

As well as widespread acclamation, the Stars would qualify for the European Continental Cup, a Champions-League style competition.