Eve Muirhead wins World Mixed Doubles curling with Bobby Lammie to complete full set of gold medals

Eve Muirhead has made it a full set of curling gold medals after winning the World Mixed Doubles title with Bobby Lammie.

The Scottish duo had a perfect week in Geneva, going through their group games undefeated and then beating Germany in the semi-final.

And the 100% record was maintained when it mattered most – the final against Switzerland.

The gold medal contest was a one-sided affair in the early stages – as many have been for the pair this week – with the Brits racing to a 7-2 lead.

Switzerland fought back to close within a point but Muirhead and Lammie showed their class in the last two ends to see the match out 9-7.

It's two for Scotland 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 in power play mode. Eve Muirhead comes off her own stone to get the red moving and is only inches away from making it three. 👏 Watch the #WMDCC2022 live on the Curling Channel at https://t.co/fy3vfdBx89#curling pic.twitter.com/RUYKukqkEe — World Curling (@worldcurling) April 30, 2022

Muirhead won Olympic women’s gold in Beijing and already has a world title to her name as well as European crowns.

It’s a record that will put her down as one of curling’s all-time greats.