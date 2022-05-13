EVE MUIRHEAD: Packing the bagpipes and a case of Irn-Bru for beginning of World Junior curling adventure

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
EVE MUIRHEAD: Packing the bagpipes and a case of Irn-Bru for beginning of World Junior curling adventure

By Eve Muirhead
May 13 2022, 8.00am
Eve Muirhead celebrates winning the last of her World Junior curling golds.
The World Junior Curling Championships have such a special place in my heart.

I’ve got so many great memories.

My first of four golds was won in Eveleth, Minnesota way back in 2007.

I played third in that team and I remember taking half a suitcase of Irn-bru with me for the trip………and my bagpipes!

I’m not sure how there was room for my curling gear!

The only championships I missed between then and 2011 was 2010 but I had a good reason as I was at the Vancouver Olympics.

Eve Muirhead after winning her second World Junior gold in 2008.
To win my fourth and final gold in Perth was the perfect happy ending for my junior career.

One thing that really sticks out from all four years was how difficult it was even getting to the last eight in Scotland, never mind winning, to qualify.

We had junior districts with around 20 teams competing!

Times have changed so much – there are very few junior teams around now.

Competing in tough junior matches was such an important learning experience.

Some sports struggle to bridge the gap between juniors and adult competition but I think curling has a better strike-rate than most.

Just looking at my era, Kaitlyn Lawes, who is a double Olympic gold medallist for Canada, was an opponent and so were Anna Hasselborg and players from her team.

I’m sure there will be future champions competing in the World Juniors, which start this weekend in Sweden.

It’s very late in the curling calendar due to the pandemic but I’m so pleased Scotland have a chance to play in the ladies event.

A few years back we were relegated to the B division.

But the World B Championships got cancelled and, fortunately for us, Russia have been taken out of the As this year and after a couple of other teams were unable to take up the spot, Scotland got the call-up.

I wish Fay Henderson and her team all the luck in the world.

This has been arguably the best ever year for Scottish curling and a medal for our girls (and boys!) would be the perfect way to finish it off.

The news that the national academy at Stirling is to close is a real blow for tennis in Scotland.

Judy Murray has done such a good job in driving investment north of the border to build on everything her boys have achieved.

All is not lost though – legacy doesn’t have to be linked to an academy.

Andy and Jamie are great examples of that.

If the game is getting played by more people at grassroots and players come through with fire in their belly like the Murray brothers, Scotland may produce more stars.

Fighting against the system rather than with it can sometimes bring out the best in you.

St Johnstone are going to find themselves in a very similar situation to me at the Olympic qualifier event – being in a competition you’d rather have avoided!

There’s no point wondering about how you got there. It’s now all about knuckling down and getting on with it.

Believe me, if they come out the other side of these play-offs with the result they want it will all be worth it!

