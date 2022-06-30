Wimbledon 2022: Jamie Murray relishing box office pairing with Venus Williams

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Other sports

Wimbledon 2022: Jamie Murray relishing box office pairing with Venus Williams

By Stephen Eighteen
June 30 2022, 12.13am
Jamie Murray (left) and partner Bruno Soares during Wednesday's doubles success.
Jamie Murray (left) and partner Bruno Soares during Wednesday's doubles success.

Jamie Murray claimed he couldn’t turn down Venus Williams twice as they prepare to make their box office mixed doubles debut at Wimbledon.

Five-time singles champion Williams, a mixed doubles finalist with Bob Bryan at Wimbledon 16 years ago, has been troubled by a leg injury in recent months.

But the 42-year old was determined to be involved at this year’s Championships and the pair have been drawn against Alicja Rosolska and Michael Venus in the first round.

Venus Williams at Wimbledon on Tuesday.

“The mixed can be so random but I’m just excited about playing with Venus,” said two-time mixed doubles champion Murray, whose brother Andy has previously played with Serena at SW19.

“I wasn’t planning on playing but what can you do when Venus calls?

“She asked me last year but my neck had been so bad and I just wanted to concentrate on the men’s doubles. When she asked me again this year I didn’t realise this would be her only event here and you can’t say no to Venus twice can you?

“It’s going to be a great experience to be on the court with such a champion. I’m really looking forward to it, it’ll be great fun win or lose.”

Straightforward opener

Murray and long-time partner Bruno Soares started their men’s doubles campaign with a straightforward and straight sets win over France’s Benjamin Bonzi and Arthur Rinderknech, progressing 6-3 6-4 6-2.

The pair are seeded nine and Murray admits he takes pride in seeing so many other British players among the seeds here, including Joe Salisbury, Neal Skupski and Lloyd Glasspool.

“I think I made a lot of the guys aware that you can have a good career in tennis playing doubles, it doesn’t have to be singles or nothing,” he said.

“I supported some of those guys when they were lower down the rankings and finding their way in doubles.

“In truth the biggest contributor is having Louis Cayer in charge of men’s doubles in the UK. It’s not a surprise we have so many players at the top of the game when we’ve got the best doubles coach in the world working for us.

“I know how much work he’s done with those guys. What he’s done is super impressive, there isn’t anyone else in the world with his record.”

The ones to watch

Salisbury and American partner Rajeev Ram beat Murray and Soares at Queen’s Club this month – and are tipped as the ones to watch this fortnight.

“We got off to good start to each set and we just established a momentum that got us through, we did a good job of controlling things,” added Murray.

“We lost in two tie-breaks at Queen’s against the number one seeds here, so we’re playing good tennis but Wimbledon is obviously another level.”

For the latest action on the British summer grass court season, check out the LTA website.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier

Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]