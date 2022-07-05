Jonny O’Mara: Where to watch Arbroath ace in Wimbledon quarter-final on TV

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Jonny O’Mara: Where to watch Arbroath ace in Wimbledon quarter-final on TV

By Scott Lorimer
July 5 2022, 10.47am Updated: July 5 2022, 11.19am
Barnett and O'Mara ecstatic after winning epic encounter.

Arbroath hero Jonny O’Mara returns to the court today with partner Alicia Barnett in the Wimbledon mixed doubles quarter-final – and you can watch it live.

The pair earned their place in the last eight after an epic match against Jamie Murray and Venus Williams on Sunday,

They came out on top in the third set tie breaker, winning 3-6, 6-4, 7-6.

However, their next challengers are Matthew Ebden and Samantha Stosur, who previously eliminated the number one seeds in the mixed doubles competition.

O’Mara and Barnett will have to be on the top of their game if they have any chance of making it to the semi-finals on Wednesday.

Here’s how you can watch local hero O’Mara and his partner in action.

When and where is the match?

Jonny O’Mara and Alicia Barnett will face Matthew Ebden and Samantha Stosur on Court 2 at Wimbledon.

The match is due to begin at 2pm on Tuesday July 5, the ninth day of the iconic grass court competition.

How can I watch Jonny O’Mara in action?

The BBC are providing extensive coverage of Wimbledon once again with BBC Two broadcasting live from the tournament from 12.30pm right through to 9pm.

BBC One will also pick up the action from 1.45pm to 6pm.

However, number one seed Novak Djokovic is due to take to Centre Court at 1.30pm in the men’s singles quarter-final against Jannik Sinner which will likely dominate the airwaves.

You can still watch O’Mara and Barnett in action online via the BBC iPlayer, via your smart TV or online.

Visit the BBC Wimbledon webpage and select the live coverage of Court 2.

What Jonny O’Mara said

After his remarkable win on Sunday, O’Mara told BBC Radio Scotland he was still ‘buzzing’ from the result.

“The atmosphere was pretty incredible and we expected that playing against Jamie and Venus,” he said.

“We knew it would be pretty loud but didn’t quite expect the match to be as crazy as that.

“It’s definitely a good memory to have.”

Arbroath star Jonny O’Mara and Alicia Barnett win epic Wimbledon clash with Jamie Murray and Venus Williams

