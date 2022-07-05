Jonny O’Mara: Where to watch Arbroath ace in Wimbledon quarter-final on TV

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Arbroath hero Jonny O’Mara returns to the court today with partner Alicia Barnett in the Wimbledon mixed doubles quarter-final – and you can watch it live.

The pair earned their place in the last eight after an epic match against Jamie Murray and Venus Williams on Sunday,

They came out on top in the third set tie breaker, winning 3-6, 6-4, 7-6.

However, their next challengers are Matthew Ebden and Samantha Stosur, who previously eliminated the number one seeds in the mixed doubles competition.

Some absolute madness out on court 2🤯 What a match! Thanks @LisseyBarnett for carrying me to that win! #SillySeason pic.twitter.com/Gv6CsIezwO — Jonny O'Mara (@Jonny_OMara) July 3, 2022

O’Mara and Barnett will have to be on the top of their game if they have any chance of making it to the semi-finals on Wednesday.

Here’s how you can watch local hero O’Mara and his partner in action.

When and where is the match?

Jonny O’Mara and Alicia Barnett will face Matthew Ebden and Samantha Stosur on Court 2 at Wimbledon.

The match is due to begin at 2pm on Tuesday July 5, the ninth day of the iconic grass court competition.

How can I watch Jonny O’Mara in action?

The BBC are providing extensive coverage of Wimbledon once again with BBC Two broadcasting live from the tournament from 12.30pm right through to 9pm.

BBC One will also pick up the action from 1.45pm to 6pm.

Hands up for the Brits 🙌 🇬🇧 duo @LisseyBarnett & @Jonny_OMara give their home crowd a match to remember taking out Williams/Murray, 3-6, 6-4, 7-6(16)!#Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/bMkSNlBNnd — wta (@WTA) July 3, 2022

However, number one seed Novak Djokovic is due to take to Centre Court at 1.30pm in the men’s singles quarter-final against Jannik Sinner which will likely dominate the airwaves.

You can still watch O’Mara and Barnett in action online via the BBC iPlayer, via your smart TV or online.

Visit the BBC Wimbledon webpage and select the live coverage of Court 2.

What Jonny O’Mara said

After his remarkable win on Sunday, O’Mara told BBC Radio Scotland he was still ‘buzzing’ from the result.

“The atmosphere was pretty incredible and we expected that playing against Jamie and Venus,” he said.

“We knew it would be pretty loud but didn’t quite expect the match to be as crazy as that.

“It’s definitely a good memory to have.”