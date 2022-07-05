Arbroath star Jonny O’Mara crashes out at Wimbledon after mixed doubles loss to top Aussie pair

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Arbroath tennis star Jonny O’Mara and partner Alicia Barnett are out of Wimbledon after losing their mixed doubles quarter-final match.

The British pair lost out 6-3, 6-1 in straight sets to Matthew Ebden and Samantha Stosur.

O’Mara and Barnett, who earned their place in the last eight after winning an incredible match against Jamie Murray and Venus Williams on Sunday, were always going to be up against it against the Aussie pair.

On Court 2, the Brits soon found themselves under pressure and saw their serve broken in the third game.

O’Mara and Barnett were right back in it after winning a battling fifth game to make it 3-2 but they couldn’t build on that momentum with the Aussies breaking serve to take the first set at 6-3.

Early in the second set, the Aussies broke O’Mara’s serve once more in another lengthy game which went to deuce seven times.

O’Mara and Barnett responded in perfect fashion, breaking serve in the next game but couldn’t capitalise, losing their own service to make it 3-1.

The Australians then began to show their quality as they raced into a four-game lead.

It was then down to Stosur to serve for a place in the semi-finals. Despite a close game, O’Mara was unable to return Stosur’s serve with the Aussie’s winning their second match point.

The result spells the end of the Arbroath star’s 2022 Wimbledon campaign after losing out in the men’s doubles on Monday with partner Ken Skupski.