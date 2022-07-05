Arbroath star Jonny O’Mara crashes out at Wimbledon after mixed doubles loss to top Aussie pair

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Other sports

Arbroath star Jonny O’Mara crashes out at Wimbledon after mixed doubles loss to top Aussie pair

By Scott Lorimer
July 5 2022, 4.23pm Updated: July 5 2022, 4.27pm
Jonny O'Mara after his Wimbledon's mixed doubles quarter-final defeat.
Jonny O'Mara after his Wimbledon's mixed doubles quarter-final defeat.

Arbroath tennis star Jonny O’Mara and partner Alicia Barnett are out of Wimbledon after losing their mixed doubles quarter-final match.

The British pair lost out 6-3, 6-1 in straight sets to Matthew Ebden and Samantha Stosur.

O’Mara and Barnett, who earned their place in the last eight after winning an incredible match against Jamie Murray and Venus Williams on Sunday, were always going to be up against it against the Aussie pair.

On Court 2, the Brits soon found themselves under pressure and saw their serve broken in the third game.

O’Mara and Barnett were right back in it after winning a battling fifth game to make it 3-2 but they couldn’t build on that momentum with the Aussies breaking serve to take the first set at 6-3.

Early in the second set, the Aussies broke O’Mara’s serve once more in another lengthy game which went to deuce seven times.

O’Mara and Barnett responded in perfect fashion, breaking serve in the next game but couldn’t capitalise, losing their own service to make it 3-1.

The Australians then began to show their quality as they raced into a four-game lead.

It was then down to Stosur to serve for a place in the semi-finals. Despite a close game, O’Mara was unable to return Stosur’s serve with the Aussie’s winning their second match point.

The result spells the end of the Arbroath star’s 2022 Wimbledon campaign after losing out in the men’s doubles on Monday with partner Ken Skupski.

 

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier

Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]