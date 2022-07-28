Sam Hickey: Lochee coach’s pride at rise of Commonwealth Games boxing hopeful

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Sam Hickey: Lochee coach’s pride at rise of Commonwealth Games boxing hopeful

By Scott Lorimer
July 28 2022, 9.32am Updated: July 28 2022, 9.36am
Team Scotland boxing hopeful Sam Hickey is aiming for gold in his first Commonwealth Games.
Dundee fighter Sam Hickey has the ability and the mentality to go right to the top, according to one of his first coaches.

The middleweight boxer is set to make his Commonwealth Games debut on Friday afternoon.

But it all started over a decade ago in Lochee when a ten-year-old Hickey walked through the doors of the local boxing club on Wellbank Lane with his dad Darren.

That’s where he met Jerry Howett, who has been coaching young scrappers since the turn of the millennium.

Hickey was determined to be a success

And Jerry believes Sam is the most determined fighter he has worked with.

“I remember when he first started coming up,” he says.

“The reason being his dad would come in and watch. His dad was always there and I got to know Darren quite well.

A young Sam Hickey after winning gold in his weight class at the Intermediate Scottish Championships in 2013.
“Sam is the same age as my son, who boxes as well. It was a good wee squad that we had at that time.

“Sam went on a few losing streaks but he just wanted to get back in the ring all the time.”

This week the focus of the Hickey family is firmly on what happens between the ropes.

We spoke briefly to Darren about his son’s chances of success with Team Scotland – and his response was courteous and unequivocal.

He could not be prouder of his lad’s achievements but wants to let him do the talking in the ring.

Jerry adds: “Sam was the most driven that we’ve had [at the boxing club].

“He had talent as well, of course, but in boxing there are that many setbacks people get put off.

Sam Hickey in training with Jerry Howett at Lochee Amateur Boxing Club.
“Sam just kept going. I don’t think he missed a session. He loved the competition.

“And he can hit – I’ve been on the end of a few sore ones on the pads and the bag. You can feel it coming through.”

Relationship with Mike Towell

Hickey is a well-travelled athlete, having competed at the Commonwealth Youth Games in Barbados in 2017, where he won bronze.

He has also picked up medals in competitions in Hungary, Italy and, most recently, Croatia in March.

The Birmingham 2022 hopeful last year revealed meeting the late “Iron” Mike Towell at St Francis Boxing Club inspired him to dedicate himself to the sport.

He told us: “I stay on the Perth Road but I’m associated with a lot of people from Lochee and have boxed for Lochee Boys since I was 10 years old.

“My dad used to do a bit of boxing and I remember I used to always punch his hands when I was a bit younger.

“He ended up just taking me up to the boxing gym. It was St Francis at first but then I moved to Lochee.

Mike Towell and I went to Lochee at the same time. We used to train with each other at St Francis.

"Iron" Mike Towell.
“I had my first fight at 11 and I’ve just been going ever since.

“Mike was a big influence on me. We trained really closely together when I was younger before he passed [in 2016 after suffering a head injury during his fight with Dale Evans].

“He and I were very close.

“All the coaches at Lochee are good for me as well. They put a lot of time into me so it’s good to get the name of the club out there when I’m doing well.”

Paris Olympics for Hickey?

Jerry is not surprised to see Hickey make it to the games and believes there are bigger things to come.

After Birmingham, a place on Team GB for the Paris Olympics in 2024 is a real possibility, as is a pro contract.

Barry McGuigan, Lennox Lewis, Alex Arthur, Josh Taylor and James DeGale are just some of the star names who became world champions in the paid ranks years after medalling at the Commonwealth Games.

Dick McTaggart arrives home from the 1956 Melbourne Olympics with a gold medal following his victory in the lightweight division in Australia.
Dick McTaggart arrives home from the 1956 Melbourne Olympics with a gold medal following his victory in the lightweight division.

And Dundee legend Dick McTaggart picked up lightweight gold in Cardiff in 1958, two years after becoming Olympic champion in Melbourne and winning the Val Barker Trophy for the most outstanding boxer.

Jerry reckons his young protégé can go all the way as well.

He says: “I’m really proud of him. He deserves it for all the hard work.

“It’s good to see him going up a level all the time. He’s full-time now, which is what he wanted and he’s got it.

Sam Hickey and Jerry Howett pictured together in 2017.
“I’d imagine his dream would be to get to the Olympics and turn pro after that. There will be people wanting him to turn pro, promoters will be after him to get a deal.

“Once you hit that British team, you’ve got a really good chance.

“He has done well in the World Championships and that’s just as hard as the Commonwealths or Olympics.

“Every time he has been beaten, it has always been close or down to a split decision.

“It’s a tough game and he could go out in the first bout but if he gets the luck of the draw, he can go all the way.”

[[title]]