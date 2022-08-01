Dundee hockey star Charlotte Watson scores twice as Scotland thrash Kenya 11-0 at Commonwealth Games

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Scotland’s women hit double figures in their third hockey match at the Commonwealth Games.

The Tartan Hearts were in top form to keep alive their hopes of progressing to the semi-finals by thrashing Kenya 11-0 at the University of Birmingham Hockey and Squash Centre.

Dundee striker Charlotte Watson scored twice, with another player who has club connections to the city, Sarah Jamieson, also grabbing a double.

Crieff’s Katie Robertson scored the 11th and final goal.

It was a hugely impressive performance by the Scots who had 33 shots on goal.

The result leaves them level with Australia and New Zealand on six points, and a medal play-off place will be up for grabs when they face the Hockeyroos on Wednesday, 9am kick-off.