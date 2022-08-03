Scotland won’t have a chance to play for a Commonwealth Games medal after losing final hockey pool match to Australia

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Scotland’s women lost 2-0 to Australia in their final hockey pool match at the Commonwealth Games and won’t have the chance to compete for a medal.

A brave, disciplined performance at the University of Birmingham Hockey and Squash Centre wasn’t enough to beat the third-best team in the world but was another example of the standards the young team are now setting.

Dundee’s Becky Ward was one of the standout players as the Scots frustrated the Hockeyroos for long spells.

The Aussies finished top of the pool in their quest to win a fifth gold for their nation.

Scotland’s unlucky 1-0 loss to New Zealand cost them a semi-final place, and they will now have to wait and see who they meet in the play-offs.