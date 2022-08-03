Eilish McColgan: Dundee star’s Commonwealth Games heroics hailed by mum Liz and sporting legends

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Sport Other sports

Eilish McColgan: Dundee star’s Commonwealth Games heroics hailed by mum Liz and sporting legends

By Marc Deanie and Mark Woods
August 3 2022, 9.59pm Updated: August 3 2022, 10.10pm
Eilish celebrates with mum Liz.
Eilish celebrates with mum Liz.

Liz McColgan has hailed daughter Eilish’s Commonwealth Games heroics after the Dundee star ran the race of her life to clinch 10,000m gold.

In one of the games’ most incredible moments, the 31-year-old held off Kenya’s Irene Cheptai to win her first major title.

Former world champ Liz – who won Commonwealth gold in 1986 and 1990 – fought back tears as she spoke to the BBC in the aftermath of Eilish’s Birmingham 2022 triumph.

The 58-year-old, flying in from her base in Qatar, was trackside and bursting with pride.

She said: “For me as a mother, to witness your daughter winning is amazing and to win it in the same event that I won it in.

“She’s just run the race that I always knew she was capable of running.

“It was amazing to watch, it was very nerve-wracking to watch.

“It has been a long time coming and she put it together tonight, and I’m just really really pleased because I know the hard work that she does. And her support team.

“Her dad’s here tonight. Uncles, people here that don’t normally get to watch her running and it’s just fantastic.

“It’s came together and she’s won.”

Eilish McColgan celebrates her win.
The finest night of Eilish’s career.
The Dundee star in dreamland.

Olympic legends Jessica Ennis-Hill, Michael Johnson and Denise Lewis said they were blown away by Eilish’s performance at the Alexander Stadium.

Ennis-Hill said: “We were screaming for Eilish. That was incredible to watch.”

Lewis added: “It’s been fantastic to watch her growth. You can imagine what she’s gone through, with her mum’s achievements in the background over the years.

“She’s had to carve her own pathway and put her own stamp on her career.

“She had so many attempts at finding this moment.”

Elite mentality

Johnson raved about Eilish’s mentality in the latter stages of the race.

He said: “She had to dig deep.

“Eilish always looks like she’s working hard but she didn’t give up.

Jumping for joy: McColgan.
Eilish crosses the line.
Eilish with mum Liz (R) and team-mate Jenny Selman.

“We’ve lived this with her, the ups and downs. She summed it up [in her post-race interview], bouncing around from event to event.

“When you’re the son or daughter of a legend, people expect you to do something.

““This is a great victory.”

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon was among those on Twitter saluting the Dundonian, who is coached by mum Liz and partner Michael Rimmer.

She said: “Every medal is special but what a tear in the eye to see Eilish McColgan match her mum’s 1986 gold.”

Friend and team-mate Laura Muir wrote: “Ahhhhhhhhhhhhh @EilishMccolgan yasssssss!!!”

