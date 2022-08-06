Laura Muir completes medal set with dramatic Commonwealth Games 800m bronze – and sets her sights on gold next time

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Laura Muir has claimed her first Commonwealth Games medal and set-up the possibility of a historic weekend track and field double.

The Kinross-shire athlete finished third in the 800 metres final behind winner, Kenya’s Mary Moraa, who timed her sprint finish to perfection, and England’s Keely Hodgkinson.

Muir’s tenacity secured third, as she lunged for the finishing line to get past Jamaica’s Natoya Goule.

BBC commentator Steve Cram described it as a “swimmer’s finish”.

Muir, who previously had Olympic and World medals but nothing at the Commonwealth Games, has the chance to turn one into two on Sunday.

The 800 metres isn’t her best event but in the 1,500 metres she will be a strong contender for gold.

After midweek queen of the track, Eilish McColgan, won 5,000 metres gold in dramatic fashion, the 29-year-old has set up the prospect of a Dundee Hawkhill Harrier hat-trick.

Muir admitted that she won’t be settling for another bronze and has got her sights on being top of the podium next time.

“I was in fourth with 100 to go and I was like ‘no way, no way’.

“That kids is why, when your coach says run all the way to the line, you run all the way to the line!

“I was so determined I’d get a medal. That’s me done the set.

“I’ve won a medal and now I want to win a gold. I’ll recovery quickly – I’m in a good place.”