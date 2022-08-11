EXCLUSIVE: Perthshire star Eve Muirhead reveals top 5 moments of her career as she brings down curling curtain

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
EXCLUSIVE: Perthshire star Eve Muirhead reveals top 5 moments of her career as she brings down curling curtain

By Eric Nicolson
August 11 2022, 11.00am Updated: August 11 2022, 4.14pm
Eve Muirhead celebrates winning the last of her World Junior curling golds.
A sporting career that has yielded 25 major medals for Eve Muirhead is over.

Britain’s most successful ever curler has no shortage of highlights to look back on as she contemplates the next chapter of her life.

Speaking exclusively to Courier Sport, she picks out her five top ones.

1 – Family and competition

It was hard enough to get it down to five so don’t ask me to rank them in order.

This list is just chronological!

Back to when I was 13 or 14, learning the sport and starting to do well locally was such a magical time.

Me, my brother Glen, my dad, Dave Hay and Finlay Hay went from Division Four in Perth all the way to Division One, eventually winning it.

Eve Muirhead with dad, Gordon and brother, Glen.
Eve Muirhead with dad, Gordon and brother, Glen.

Dad and Dave would have alternate weeks playing with the three of us.

Playing with dad and Dave – nobody’s as competitive as them and both would go on to coach me – set me up for my career.

You’d have the likes of the Smiths and other great curlers playing on the sheet next to you.

Family and competition is what curling’s always been about for me.

2 – The dream end to juniors

Winning four World Juniors is still a record and my last gold was in Perth.

Dewar’s Centre holds so many special memories so to finish that stage of my career on home ice, beating Canada in front of friends and family was just perfect.

It was jam-packed. People couldn’t get tickets and the atmosphere was amazing.

3 – So much more than ‘just’ a bronze

At the 2017 World Championships in Japan, Team Hasselborg were the big favourites in the bronze medal game and had beaten us twice already that week – the round-robin and the page play-off game.

They were probably at their peak back then.

Two curling greats fought it out for bronze in 2017 – Eve Muirhead and Anna Hasselborg.

The shot I played in the ninth end put us in front of them for the first time in the whole tournament.

You could say ‘it was only a bronze’ but it was such a hard-fought one and I’m really proud of it.

4 – A Muirhead Olympics

To be able to say you’ve been to an Olympics with your two brothers (and mum and dad watching) is pretty special.

From the official announcement and photocall with the sheep at the Highland Show in Ingliston to everything that went after, there are so many happy memories from PyeongChang 2018.

Personally, I was devastated to finish fourth after losing a tight semi-final then not pulling off my final shot for bronze.

The boys would have wanted a medal but fifth was nothing to be ashamed of for them, that’s for sure.

It’s such a huge shame that four boys of the boys in that team aren’t even playing anymore.

Thomas was just 23 in 2018 and should have had his best years in front of him.

Something has gone wrong in British Curling for that to happen.

5 – The big one at last

This one is no surprise!

It was the fairytale ending after having had three other attempts at winning the medal every curler wants.

The semi-final match (against Team Hasselborg again) was the standout game.

To go four down after end one and win is pretty unheard of at that level.

In fact, I think the chances were actually zero per cent when people behind the scenes on the GB programme looked at them afterwards.

We’ve upped that percentage a bit!

The final didn’t provide the same drama.

The semi will get talked about for a long, long time as one of those ‘once in a generation games’.

It was our ‘Stone of Destiny’ moment.

