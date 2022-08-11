Eve Muirhead retires: GB Sporting great Sir Matthew Pinsent leads the congratulations for curling legend

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Eve Muirhead’s announcement that she is retiring from curling has seen congratulations flood in across social media.

After enjoying a career that saw the 2022 Olympic champion win everything in her sport, she has decided to bow out at the top.

An athlete who won four consecutive golds in rowing, Sir Matthew Pinsent said: “Congrats on a fantastic career. European, World and Olympic champ is a nice combo! Brava.”

Closer to home, another Perthshire sporting great, Eilidh Doyle, said: “What a career and what a way to finish! Congratulations and good luck for the next part, which I’m sure will be just as successful!”

JJ Chalmers helped present the BBC’s coverage of the Beijing Winter Games, and he posted: “Wonderful put pal, but it’s not just luck! Good ‘luck’ on the next chapter, but thank you for a wonderful story so far.”

From the world of politics, former First Minister, Lord Jack McConnell, said: “We will all miss Eve Muirhead competing at the very top of her sport. A phenomenal competitor, role model and winner. Thank you for the memories.”

Perth and Kinross Provost Xander McDade, wrote: “On behalf of Perth & Kinross Council, I’d like to wish Eve all the best for the future. She is an inspirational figure whose career has already inspired curlers and will continue to do so for decades to come.”

One of Eve’s biggest rivals on the ice was Swedish skip, Anna Hasselborg.

They contested many medal matches and the Blair Atholl curler came out on top in the last big one – the Olympic semi-final.

The respect from one curling legend to another was clear.

“GOAT. Will miss you. Thanks for all the battles that have inspired me to work harder and be better and better.”

The sport’s governing body, World Curling said: “From World Junior champion, to Olympic gold and everything in between. Congratulations on an incredible career.”

And if Eve is wondering what to do on a Saturday now she’s not going to be competing, her local football, St Johnstone, have come up with a suggestion.

“Congratulations on such a wonderful career! A true sporting hero. How about a visit to McDiarmid Park soon?”