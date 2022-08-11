Eve Muirhead retires: GB Sporting great Sir Matthew Pinsent leads the congratulations for curling legend

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Eve Muirhead retires: GB Sporting great Sir Matthew Pinsent leads the congratulations for curling legend

By Eric Nicolson
August 11 2022, 4.46pm Updated: August 11 2022, 7.36pm
On her retirement, Eve Muirhead has been congratulated by Sir Matthew Pinsent and Eilidh Doyle, among many others.
Eve Muirhead’s announcement that she is retiring from curling has seen congratulations flood in across social media.

After enjoying a career that saw the 2022 Olympic champion win everything in her sport, she has decided to bow out at the top.

An athlete who won four consecutive golds in rowing, Sir Matthew Pinsent said: “Congrats on a fantastic career. European, World and Olympic champ is a nice combo! Brava.”

Closer to home, another Perthshire sporting great, Eilidh Doyle, said: “What a career and what a way to finish! Congratulations and good luck for the next part, which I’m sure will be just as successful!”

JJ Chalmers helped present the BBC’s coverage of the Beijing Winter Games, and he posted: “Wonderful put pal, but it’s not just luck! Good ‘luck’ on the next chapter, but thank you for a wonderful story so far.”

From the world of politics, former First Minister, Lord Jack McConnell, said: “We will all miss Eve Muirhead competing at the very top of her sport. A phenomenal competitor, role model and winner. Thank you for the memories.”

Perth and Kinross Provost Xander McDade, wrote: “On behalf of Perth & Kinross Council, I’d like to wish Eve all the best for the future. She is an inspirational figure whose career has already inspired curlers and will continue to do so for decades to come.”

One of Eve’s biggest rivals on the ice was Swedish skip, Anna Hasselborg.

They contested many medal matches and the Blair Atholl curler came out on top in the last big one – the Olympic semi-final.

The respect from one curling legend to another was clear.

“GOAT. Will miss you. Thanks for all the battles that have inspired me to work harder and be better and better.”

The sport’s governing body, World Curling said: “From World Junior champion, to Olympic gold and everything in between. Congratulations on an incredible career.”

And if Eve is wondering what to do on a Saturday now she’s not going to be competing, her local football, St Johnstone, have come up with a suggestion.

“Congratulations on such a wonderful career! A true sporting hero. How about a visit to McDiarmid Park soon?”

EXCLUSIVE: Perthshire star Eve Muirhead reveals top 5 moments of her career as she brings down curling curtain

