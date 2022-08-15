Eilish McColgan claims 10,000m silver at European Championships

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Eilish McColgan claims 10,000m silver at European Championships

By Sean Hamilton
August 15 2022, 9.34pm Updated: August 16 2022, 6.13am
Eilish McColgan leads eventual winner Yasemin Can (in red vest) in the European Championships 10,000m final
Eilish McColgan leads eventual winner Yasemin Can (in red vest) in the European Championships 10,000m final

Eilish McColgan has added a European Championships silver medal to her Commonwealth Games gold at 10,000m.

Dundee star McColgan came in second behind Turkey’s Yasemin Can in Monday night’s final in Munich.

The 31-year-old led for two thirds of the race before Can kicked ahead, leaving Eilish to fight off Israel’s Lonah Chemtai Salpeter for the silver.

After a mistakenly called false start, McColgan tucked in just off the shoulder of leader – and fellow Brit – Sam Harrison, before striding to the front inside the first 1000m.

By the halfway stage, front-running Eilish had dragged three foes – including Can and Salpeter – well clear of the chasing pack.

Can made her shock break with 3000m left, racing 60m clear with an incredible 65-second lap.

McColgan and Salpeter fought a captivating battle for the silver and bronze, before the Dundee-born star kicked ahead to finish comfortably in second.

McColgan has enjoyed a stellar summer after a tough start to the year.

Eilish McColgan crosses the line.
Eilish McColgan crosses the line to claim Commonwealth Games gold

After battling back from Covid, a bug and hamstring issues, she clocked a personal best time of 30:19:02 in the 10,000m at June’s FBK Games in the Netherlands.

That upturn in form and fortune proved to be the perfect preparation for August’s Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, where Eilish claimed 10,000m gold – emulating mum Liz McColgan’s feat in 1986 and 1990 – before adding 5000m silver.

She is set to run again at the Munich European Championships, in the 5000m final on Thursday, which gets under way at 8.25pm.

More to follow…

Celebrations in the works to honour Dundee Commonwealth Games heroes

