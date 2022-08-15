Eilish McColgan claims 10,000m silver at European Championships

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Eilish McColgan has added a European Championships silver medal to her Commonwealth Games gold at 10,000m.

Dundee star McColgan came in second behind Turkey’s Yasemin Can in Monday night’s final in Munich.

The 31-year-old led for two thirds of the race before Can kicked ahead, leaving Eilish to fight off Israel’s Lonah Chemtai Salpeter for the silver.

After a mistakenly called false start, McColgan tucked in just off the shoulder of leader – and fellow Brit – Sam Harrison, before striding to the front inside the first 1000m.

By the halfway stage, front-running Eilish had dragged three foes – including Can and Salpeter – well clear of the chasing pack.

Can made her shock break with 3000m left, racing 60m clear with an incredible 65-second lap.

McColgan and Salpeter fought a captivating battle for the silver and bronze, before the Dundee-born star kicked ahead to finish comfortably in second.

McColgan has enjoyed a stellar summer after a tough start to the year.

After battling back from Covid, a bug and hamstring issues, she clocked a personal best time of 30:19:02 in the 10,000m at June’s FBK Games in the Netherlands.

That upturn in form and fortune proved to be the perfect preparation for August’s Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, where Eilish claimed 10,000m gold – emulating mum Liz McColgan’s feat in 1986 and 1990 – before adding 5000m silver.

She is set to run again at the Munich European Championships, in the 5000m final on Thursday, which gets under way at 8.25pm.

More to follow…