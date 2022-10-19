Dundee hero Eilish McColgan’s records wiped out after Great Scottish Run blunder

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Eilish McColgan has received an apology after the British and European 10k records she broke in this year’s Great Scottish Run were invalidated.

The organisers of the Glasgow event held an internal inquiry into the exact distance the Dundee Commonwealth Games star and others ran.

And they have discovered that “human error” caused it to be 150 metres short.

McColgan, whose gold in Birmingham was one of the British sporting highlights of the summer, crossed the finish line at Glasgow Green in 30 minutes and 18 seconds – shaving one second off her previous record.

It is the second time there has been a discrepancy of the distance of the run, after it came up short by 149.7 metres in 2016.

The event didn’t take place in 2020 and 2021 as result of Covid-19.

Not laid out properly

Paul Foster, chief executive of the Great Run Company, said: “We were recently made aware of a discrepancy with the 10k course at this year’s Great Scottish Run.

“Following an internal investigation, we have established it was 150m short. The shortfall in the distance was wholly due to human error.

“An area of the course was not laid out in line with the previously agreed plans.

“This error had a marginal knock on to the half marathon, but it was within tolerance and the course on the day was valid.

“We’re extremely disappointed that this happened at the 10k on what was an incredibly positive return to the city for the Great Scottish Run following the pandemic.”

Apology to Eilish

Foster added: “This error invalidates Eilish McColgan’s European and British 10k records that were believed to have been set on the day. We have been in touch with Eilish directly to explain and to apologise.

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 "History is being rewritten here in Birmingham in spectacular fashion!" Take it away @EilishMccolgan… #SheCanSheWill pic.twitter.com/WbS4TnIXB2 — Team Scotland (@Team_Scotland) October 7, 2022

“We will be reviewing our internal processes to ensure we cannot make this mistake again.

“We know we’ve let our customers down on this occasion. There are no excuses for this happening and we’re very sorry.

“We’ll be in touch with everyone who took part in the 10k offering a 10% discount on entry into the 2023 event.”

Obviously disappointed with this news, but these things happen! Thankfully my British and European Record still stands from the Great Manchester 10K. So it's all good! 😊 https://t.co/KUmOjORD4O — Eilish McColgan (@EilishMccolgan) October 19, 2022

Though “disappointed”, McColgan was happy to let the mistake pass with a “these things happen” reaction on Twitter, content in the knowledge that the record still belongs to her.