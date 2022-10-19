Dundee hero Eilish McColgan’s records wiped out after Great Scottish Run blunder

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Dundee hero Eilish McColgan’s records wiped out after Great Scottish Run blunder

By Eric Nicolson
October 19 2022, 11.31am Updated: October 19 2022, 1.44pm
Eilish McColgan wins Great Scottish Run.
Eilish McColgan wins Great Scottish Run.

Eilish McColgan has received an apology after the British and European 10k records she broke in this year’s Great Scottish Run were invalidated.

The organisers of the Glasgow event held an internal inquiry into the exact distance the Dundee Commonwealth Games star and others ran.

And they have discovered that “human error” caused it to be 150 metres short.

McColgan, whose gold in Birmingham was one of the British sporting highlights of the summer,  crossed the finish line at Glasgow Green in 30 minutes and 18 seconds – shaving one second off her previous record.

It is the second time there has been a discrepancy of the distance of the run, after it came up short by 149.7 metres in 2016.

The event didn’t take place in 2020 and 2021 as result of Covid-19.

Not laid out properly

Paul Foster, chief executive of the Great Run Company, said: “We were recently made aware of a discrepancy with the 10k course at this year’s Great Scottish Run.

“Following an internal investigation, we have established it was 150m short. The shortfall in the distance was wholly due to human error.

“An area of the course was not laid out in line with the previously agreed plans.

“This error had a marginal knock on to the half marathon, but it was within tolerance and the course on the day was valid.

“We’re extremely disappointed that this happened at the 10k on what was an incredibly positive return to the city for the Great Scottish Run following the pandemic.”

Apology to Eilish

Foster added: “This error invalidates Eilish McColgan’s European and British 10k records that were believed to have been set on the day. We have been in touch with Eilish directly to explain and to apologise.

“We will be reviewing our internal processes to ensure we cannot make this mistake again.

“We know we’ve let our customers down on this occasion. There are no excuses for this happening and we’re very sorry.

“We’ll be in touch with everyone who took part in the 10k offering a 10% discount on entry into the 2023 event.”

Though “disappointed”, McColgan was happy to let the mistake pass with a “these things happen” reaction on Twitter, content in the knowledge that the record still belongs to her.

Tags

Conversation

