Home Sport Other sports

Arbroath darts ace Alan Soutar backed by singing sensation Lewis Capaldi to take on the world at Ally Pally

By Ewan Smith
December 17 2022, 8.34am Updated: December 19 2022, 8.27am
Alan Soutar has been backed by Lewis Capaldi. Image: PDC/PA Wire

Alan Soutar fancies a glory run at the Cazoo World Darts Championship after being backed by Scottish singing superstar Lewis Capaldi.

Capaldi picked out the Arbroath ace as ‘someone he loves’ during a Sky Sports interview as he took in the darts at Alexandra Palace.

Soots, who treated his Dundee Kingsway East Fire Station colleagues to Christmas dinner is through to the third round after seeing off Daryl Gurney on Saturday.

And world-famous musician Capaldi is hoping Soots can emulate his last 16 exploits of 12 months ago.

“This tournament I’m all about Alan Soutar,” Glasgow-born star Capaldi told Sky Sports.

“Alan Soutar, we love you brother – you captured the hearts and minds of Scotland last year. We all love you.”

Alan Soutar loves Lewis Capaldi support

Soutar will be back in London on December 28th, where he is likely to face world number 9 Danny Noppert.

And he admits he’s loving the support he is getting from Scotland – including his new celebrity fan Capaldi.

Alan Soutar is making a big impact at Ally Pally. Image PDC

He has previously gathered support from Scotland stars Andy Robertson and John McGinn but Capaldi has taken it to new levels.

“It’s mad to have Lewis Capaldi’s backing,” said Soutar.

“When he was asked who he is supporting I expected it to be Gary Anderson or Peter Wright. It’s crazy that a superstar in music follows me.

“I did a bit of Photoshop on Saturday morning to post a wee image of me with Lewis at Alexandra Palace. It was just a bit of fun.

“But if we can link up Lewis, then I’ll plug your new album for you!

“I always say I’m doing it as a hobby and I’m a part-time darts player.

“I do like being under the radar. People appreciate an underdog but I know I can beat the top players on my day.”

Tags

Conversation

