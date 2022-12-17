Alan Soutar books post-Christmas place at World Darts Championship after stunning 160 check-out

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Alan Soutar booked a post-Christmas return to Alexandra Palace with a stunning World Darts Championship win over Daryl Gurney.

Soutar took out a stunning 160 in the final set to claim a 3-0 win over world number 24 Gurney and secure a guaranteed £25,000 prize pot.

That came after two 110 finishes and means Soutar will be back in London on December 28th.

Soutar treated his colleagues at Dundee Kingsway East Fire Station to Christmas dinner after his first round win over Mal Cuming on Friday.

And he was back on the Ally Pally stage just 24 hours later to face Gurney.

Northern Irish star Gurney walked on to a packed 4,000 crowd singing ‘Sweet Caroline’ to his walk-on.

But it also had meaning for Soots, as it has been adopted as an anthem by his beloved Arbroath FC.

Soutar also had support from another superstar singer, Glasgow-born Lewis Capaldi.

Capaldi told Sky Sports the Dundee firefighter had 'captured the hearts' of Scotland.

The Gayfield side have created a new ‘Smokies and Wine’ version of the Neil Diamond classic.

Soutar also had support from another superstar singer, Glasgow-born Lewis Capaldi.

Capaldi told Sky Sports the Dundee firefighter had ‘captured the hearts’ of Scotland.

But while he was making headlines off the oche, Soots was determined to hit his doubles on it.

Alan Soutar holds nerve to take first set

He started the afternoon at provisionally 33rd in the world- a staggering 95 places rise in just 22 months as a PDC pro.

And as he took to the stage, in full Scottish regalia, to techno classic Bits ‘n’ Pieces, Soots was determined to make his mark again.

The noise level was cranked up to the max for the opening set as Soots walked out to ‘Scotland get battered’ chants.

But while he had banter with the partisan English crowd, a tiny pocket of Scotland fans began chanting in his favour.

Soots acknowledged the mini-Tartan Army and they spurred him onto a 2-0 first set lead.

But he was quickly pegged back to 2-2 by Gurney to take it to the final leg.

Soutar then held his nerve to take the opening set on tops, with a confident 91.6 average.

Alan Soutar holds throw two 110 finishes

Gurney seemed set to bounce back in the second set.

But Soots took out back-to-back 110 finishes to hold his throw twice and force the second set to a final leg.

110-OUT! Superb stuff from Alan Soutar as he takes out a big 110 finish to level up the second set…#WCDarts | R2

He then maintained an impressive 46% accuracy on his doubles to win the second set.

That put him on the brink of securing his place at Ally Pally after Christmas.

Soots then came agonisingly close to another 110 to hold his throw in the third set.

He lost it but despite bouncing back in the second leg, Gurney broke Soutar’s throw a second time.

But Soots left the best to last with a 160 checkout to claim another incredible win.