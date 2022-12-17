Alan Soutar books post-Christmas place at World Darts Championship after stunning 160 check-out

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Other sports

Alan Soutar books post-Christmas place at World Darts Championship after stunning 160 check-out

By Ewan Smith
December 17 2022, 3.41pm Updated: December 18 2022, 3.46pm
Alan Soutar faced Daryl Gurney. Image: PDC
Alan Soutar faced Daryl Gurney. Image: PDC

Alan Soutar booked a post-Christmas return to Alexandra Palace with a stunning World Darts Championship win over Daryl Gurney.

Soutar took out a stunning 160 in the final set to claim a 3-0 win over world number 24 Gurney and secure a guaranteed £25,000 prize pot.

That came after two 110 finishes and means Soutar will be back in London on December 28th.

Soutar treated his colleagues at Dundee Kingsway East Fire Station to Christmas dinner after his first round win over Mal Cuming on Friday.

And he was back on the Ally Pally stage just 24 hours later to face Gurney.

Northern Irish star Gurney walked on to a packed 4,000 crowd singing ‘Sweet Caroline’ to his walk-on.

But it also had meaning for Soots, as it has been adopted as an anthem by his beloved Arbroath FC.

The Gayfield side have created a new ‘Smokies and Wine’ version of the Neil Diamond classic.

Soutar also had support from another superstar singer, Glasgow-born Lewis Capaldi.

Capaldi told Sky Sports the Dundee firefighter had ‘captured the hearts’ of Scotland.

But while he was making headlines off the oche, Soots was determined to hit his doubles on it.

Alan Soutar holds nerve to take first set

He started the afternoon at provisionally 33rd in the world- a staggering 95 places rise in just 22 months as a PDC pro.

And as he took to the stage, in full Scottish regalia, to techno classic Bits ‘n’ Pieces, Soots was determined to make his mark again.

Alan Soutar starring at Ally Pally. Image PDC

The noise level was cranked up to the max for the opening set as Soots walked out to ‘Scotland get battered’ chants.

But while he had banter with the partisan English crowd, a tiny pocket of Scotland fans began chanting in his favour.

Soots acknowledged the mini-Tartan Army and they spurred him onto a 2-0 first set lead.

But he was quickly pegged back to 2-2 by Gurney to take it to the final leg.

Soutar then held his nerve to take the opening set on tops, with a confident 91.6 average.

Alan Soutar holds throw two 110 finishes

Gurney seemed set to bounce back in the second set.

But Soots took out back-to-back 110 finishes to hold his throw twice and force the second set to a final leg.

He then maintained an impressive 46% accuracy on his doubles to win the second set.

That put him on the brink of securing his place at Ally Pally after Christmas.

Soots then came agonisingly close to another 110 to hold his throw in the third set.

He lost it but despite bouncing back in the second leg, Gurney broke Soutar’s throw a second time.

But Soots left the best to last with a 160 checkout to claim another incredible win.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Other sports

Alan Soutar is a firefighter and a darts star. Image: Taylor Lanning / PDC
Alan Soutar back working as a firefighter on New Year's Day - as Arbroath…
Alan Soutar crashed out of the PDC World Darts Championship. Image: PDC
Arbroath ace Alan Soutar's World Darts Championship dream ends in last 16
Being in the world's top 32 is a great achievement for Alan Soutar. Image: PDC
Alan Soutar video diary: Fuelled by fine food and data as Arbroath darts ace…
A world title and an Olympic gold feature in Eve Muirhead's 'best' list for 2022. Images: Shutterstock.
EVE MUIRHEAD: My 6 of the best in 2022 including a huge decision and…
Alan Soutar is making a huge impact on the Ally Pally stage. Image: PDC
Alan Soutar: What now for Arbroath's Ally Pally hero as fairytale run at World…
Alan Soutar has reached the last 16 of the PDC World Darts Championship. Image: PDC
Arbroath darts ace Alan Soutar insists fairytale Ally Pally final is not beyond his…
Alan Soutar will have more diary pages to write after reaching the last 16. Image: PDC
Alan Soutar reaches last 16 of World Darts Championship with stunning comeback win over…
Alan Soutar and his Green Watch firefighting colleagues. Image: Taylor Lanning/PDC
Alan Soutar video diary: Meet the Dundee firefighters who BEAT World Darts Championship ace…
Alan Soutar has spent his Christmas working as a firefighter at Dundee Kingsway East. Image: Taylor Lanning / PDC
VIDEO: Arbroath ace Alan Soutar dealt with fatal house fire hours before starring in…
Alan Soutar is desperate to team up with Peter Wright for Scotland. Image: PDC
Arbroath darts ace Alan Soutar on brink of Peter Wright Scotland World Cup dream…

Most Read

1
kingsway bypass
Dundee bypass ‘consigned to history’ as A90 plan takes shape
16
2
Baby Harper Carr first Fife baby of 2023
Baby Harper, born at 12:21am, is Fife’s first baby of 2023
2
3
Dr Judith Hanslip was told she could not take the flight from Dundee to London. Image: Judith Hanslip/DC Thomson
Doctor ‘forced to let down cancer patients’ after being kicked off Dundee flight
4
Dundee Parking Ticket hotspots
Top 15 parking ticket hotspots in Dundee revealed
2
5
Pezulu is a stunning new house in Perthshire. It's one of our property writers top homes of 20220. Image: Savills.
10 best Dundee, Angus, Perthshire and Fife homes of 2022 – chosen by our…
6
Tayside Fife New Year Honours 2023 list
New Year Honours 2023: Full list of recipients in Tayside and Fife
7
In-Time has operated in the Overgate since August 2021. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Jewellery firm fails to return Dundee student’s Gucci bracelet worth hundreds after liquidation
8
Prime drink sale
Perth eBay seller lists bottles of viral Prime drink for £250
2
9
Snow in Perth on December 16. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Perthshire to start 2023 under yellow snow warning
10
Watson stole the Buckfast in 'desperation'.
Desperate Fife Buckfast thief’s prison ‘dry-out’ wish granted by sheriff

More from The Courier

Callum Davidson. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson understands fan frustration over Rangers Scottish Cup ticket controversy
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer watches on as his side are defeated by Arbroath. Image: SNS.
Gary Bowyer admits Dundee have to 'take their medicine' after Arbroath loss as he…
Dick Campbell was delighted with his side as they shocked Dundee. Image: SNS
Dick Campbell believes Arbroath were 'magnificent from start to finish' in first win at…
Dan Phillips in action. Image: SNS.
3 St Johnstone talking points as Saints make another slow start in 1-0 defeat…
Watt celebrates his winner. Image: SNS
4 Dundee United talking points: Tony Watt the goal hero as Tangerines claim notable…
a rainbow over Dundee.
ANDREW BATCHELOR: Why 2023 is a big year for me and Dundee
Dundee midfielder Ben Williamson was sent off in the first half against Arbroath. Image: SNS.
5 Dundee talking points as dreadful Dee are knocked off top spot by Arbroath
Michael McKenna celebrates his opener as Arbroath claim a stunning win at Dundee. Image: SNS
3 Arbroath talking points as Angus side claim first win at Dundee in 44…
Emergency services outside the New County Hotel. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Perth business leaders 'devastated' as three die in New County Hotel fire
still from Andrew tate Twitter video in which he baited Greta Thunberg.
KIRSTY STRICKLAND: We ignore Andrew Tate at our peril

Editor's Picks

Most Commented