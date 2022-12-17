Arbroath darts ace Alan Soutar to fight Christmas fires in Dundee after sealing stunning Ally Pally return

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Other sports

Arbroath darts ace Alan Soutar to fight Christmas fires in Dundee after sealing stunning Ally Pally return

By Ewan Smith
December 17 2022, 5.07pm Updated: December 19 2022, 9.12am
Dundee firefighter Alan Soutar will be working over Christmas. Image: DC Thomson/PDC
Dundee firefighter Alan Soutar will be working over Christmas. Image: DC Thomson/PDC

Alan Soutar will be back fighting fires in Dundee over Christmas despite reaching the world’s top 32 with a stunning win at Ally Pally.

The Arbroath ace secured a post-Christmas return to the World Darts Championship with a stunning straight sets win over world number 24 Daryl Gurney.

Soots took out a 160 check-out after two previous ton-plus finishes in a superb win over former Premier League star Gurney.

That means the Dundee firefighter will be back on the Ally Pally stage on December 28th – after working four back-to-back shifts over Christmas at Dundee Kingsway East Fire Station.

And after gaining the support of Scottish singing superstar Lewis Capaldi, Soots has climbed above Mensur Suljovic into a provisional 32nd place in the world rankings.

“It’s crazy to make it provisionally into the top 32,” said Soutar.

“I always say I do this as a secondary thing, it’s a hobby because my real job is as a firefighter.

“At the minute it doesn’t feel like I’m in the top 32 but it will maybe sink in soon.

“It’s crazy, I absolutely love it.

“I’m 44 and have been through a lot in life. That makes me hungry to do more.

“Getting into the top 32 in the world is amazing but I don’t want to stop there.

“Even as a part-time darts player I want to go higher.

“My work have been great. The Scottish Fire and Rescue service have given me time off today.

“I’m supposed to be on shift with Green Watch so I’ve had great backing.

“I’ll be back in on dayshift for the 23 and 24th and nightshift for Christmas Day and Boxing Day before coming back to London. Easy!”

Alan Soutar loves support from Scotland

Alan Soutar loves the support from Scotland. Image PDC

Meanwhile, Soots paid tribute to his fantastic support at home, in the Ally Pally stands and from celebrities such as Capaldi.

Soutar face chants of ‘Scotland get battered’ as he took to the oche, but quickly supressed them as he saw a saltire in the crowd.

And his partner Amanda was caught on the Sky TV cameras, showing an image of their dog Quando as he celebrated the win.

“I was getting quite a bit of abuse at the start of the game,” said Soutar. “I’m wearing quite loud tartan trousers so I expected it.

“But then I looked to the stands and saw a saltire and I said: ‘Yes’.

Alan Soutar’s former guide dog puppy Disco and his dog Tasha. Image: Alan Soutar

“Let them boo me. People have paid their ticket and are here for a party.

“But they went a bit quieter after I won the first set and the support I got helped.

“I love seeing Scotland fans in the crowd and it’s great having Amanda here.

“I did an interview with German TV and they showed me the footage of her with our dog Quando on the phone.

“Amanda never gets to any other event than Ally Pally and guide dogs are our life so it’s great to share the moment.

“It’s also mad to have Lewis Capaldi’s backing.

“When he was asked who he is supporting I expected it to be Gary Anderson or Peter Wright. It’s crazy that a superstar in music follows me.

“But if we can link up Lewis, then I’ll plug your new album for you!”

 

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Other sports

Alan Soutar is a firefighter and a darts star. Image: Taylor Lanning / PDC
Alan Soutar back working as a firefighter on New Year's Day - as Arbroath…
Alan Soutar crashed out of the PDC World Darts Championship. Image: PDC
Arbroath ace Alan Soutar's World Darts Championship dream ends in last 16
Being in the world's top 32 is a great achievement for Alan Soutar. Image: PDC
Alan Soutar video diary: Fuelled by fine food and data as Arbroath darts ace…
A world title and an Olympic gold feature in Eve Muirhead's 'best' list for 2022. Images: Shutterstock.
EVE MUIRHEAD: My 6 of the best in 2022 including a huge decision and…
Alan Soutar is making a huge impact on the Ally Pally stage. Image: PDC
Alan Soutar: What now for Arbroath's Ally Pally hero as fairytale run at World…
Alan Soutar has reached the last 16 of the PDC World Darts Championship. Image: PDC
Arbroath darts ace Alan Soutar insists fairytale Ally Pally final is not beyond his…
Alan Soutar will have more diary pages to write after reaching the last 16. Image: PDC
Alan Soutar reaches last 16 of World Darts Championship with stunning comeback win over…
Alan Soutar and his Green Watch firefighting colleagues. Image: Taylor Lanning/PDC
Alan Soutar video diary: Meet the Dundee firefighters who BEAT World Darts Championship ace…
Alan Soutar has spent his Christmas working as a firefighter at Dundee Kingsway East. Image: Taylor Lanning / PDC
VIDEO: Arbroath ace Alan Soutar dealt with fatal house fire hours before starring in…
Alan Soutar is desperate to team up with Peter Wright for Scotland. Image: PDC
Arbroath darts ace Alan Soutar on brink of Peter Wright Scotland World Cup dream…

Most Read

1
kingsway bypass
Dundee bypass ‘consigned to history’ as A90 plan takes shape
16
2
Baby Harper Carr first Fife baby of 2023
Baby Harper, born at 12:21am, is Fife’s first baby of 2023
2
3
Dr Judith Hanslip was told she could not take the flight from Dundee to London. Image: Judith Hanslip/DC Thomson
Doctor ‘forced to let down cancer patients’ after being kicked off Dundee flight
4
Dundee Parking Ticket hotspots
Top 15 parking ticket hotspots in Dundee revealed
2
5
Pezulu is a stunning new house in Perthshire. It's one of our property writers top homes of 20220. Image: Savills.
10 best Dundee, Angus, Perthshire and Fife homes of 2022 – chosen by our…
6
Tayside Fife New Year Honours 2023 list
New Year Honours 2023: Full list of recipients in Tayside and Fife
7
In-Time has operated in the Overgate since August 2021. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Jewellery firm fails to return Dundee student’s Gucci bracelet worth hundreds after liquidation
8
Prime drink sale
Perth eBay seller lists bottles of viral Prime drink for £250
2
9
Snow in Perth on December 16. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Perthshire to start 2023 under yellow snow warning
10
Watson stole the Buckfast in 'desperation'.
Desperate Fife Buckfast thief’s prison ‘dry-out’ wish granted by sheriff

More from The Courier

Callum Davidson. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson understands fan frustration over Rangers Scottish Cup ticket controversy
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer watches on as his side are defeated by Arbroath. Image: SNS.
Gary Bowyer admits Dundee have to 'take their medicine' after Arbroath loss as he…
Dick Campbell was delighted with his side as they shocked Dundee. Image: SNS
Dick Campbell believes Arbroath were 'magnificent from start to finish' in first win at…
Dan Phillips in action. Image: SNS.
3 St Johnstone talking points as Saints make another slow start in 1-0 defeat…
Watt celebrates his winner. Image: SNS
4 Dundee United talking points: Tony Watt the goal hero as Tangerines claim notable…
a rainbow over Dundee.
ANDREW BATCHELOR: Why 2023 is a big year for me and Dundee
Dundee midfielder Ben Williamson was sent off in the first half against Arbroath. Image: SNS.
5 Dundee talking points as dreadful Dee are knocked off top spot by Arbroath
Michael McKenna celebrates his opener as Arbroath claim a stunning win at Dundee. Image: SNS
3 Arbroath talking points as Angus side claim first win at Dundee in 44…
Emergency services outside the New County Hotel. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Perth business leaders 'devastated' as three die in New County Hotel fire
still from Andrew tate Twitter video in which he baited Greta Thunberg.
KIRSTY STRICKLAND: We ignore Andrew Tate at our peril

Editor's Picks

Most Commented