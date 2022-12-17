Arbroath darts ace Alan Soutar to fight Christmas fires in Dundee after sealing stunning Ally Pally return

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Alan Soutar will be back fighting fires in Dundee over Christmas despite reaching the world’s top 32 with a stunning win at Ally Pally.

The Arbroath ace secured a post-Christmas return to the World Darts Championship with a stunning straight sets win over world number 24 Daryl Gurney.

Soots took out a 160 check-out after two previous ton-plus finishes in a superb win over former Premier League star Gurney.

That means the Dundee firefighter will be back on the Ally Pally stage on December 28th – after working four back-to-back shifts over Christmas at Dundee Kingsway East Fire Station.

And after gaining the support of Scottish singing superstar Lewis Capaldi, Soots has climbed above Mensur Suljovic into a provisional 32nd place in the world rankings.

“It’s crazy to make it provisionally into the top 32,” said Soutar.

🗣 "I've still got to work the night shift on Christmas Day!" 🧑‍🚒 We spoke to Alan Soutar after his incredible whitewash win over Daryl Gurney! pic.twitter.com/LBSJtf0O8u — PDC Darts (@OfficialPDC) December 17, 2022

“I always say I do this as a secondary thing, it’s a hobby because my real job is as a firefighter.

“At the minute it doesn’t feel like I’m in the top 32 but it will maybe sink in soon.

“It’s crazy, I absolutely love it.

“I’m 44 and have been through a lot in life. That makes me hungry to do more.

“Getting into the top 32 in the world is amazing but I don’t want to stop there.

SOOTS HAS DONE IT AGAIN! 🧑‍🚒🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 THAT IS SUBLIME FROM ALAN SOUTAR! 🔥 The Scot sends Gurney packing, clinching a 3-0 win with a MASSIVE 160 checkout! What a man, what a player! #WCDarts | R2

📺 https://t.co/37DNuuK5Me pic.twitter.com/aGZ21OBPbm — PDC Darts (@OfficialPDC) December 17, 2022

“Even as a part-time darts player I want to go higher.

“My work have been great. The Scottish Fire and Rescue service have given me time off today.

“I’m supposed to be on shift with Green Watch so I’ve had great backing.

“I’ll be back in on dayshift for the 23 and 24th and nightshift for Christmas Day and Boxing Day before coming back to London. Easy!”

Alan Soutar loves support from Scotland

Meanwhile, Soots paid tribute to his fantastic support at home, in the Ally Pally stands and from celebrities such as Capaldi.

Soutar face chants of ‘Scotland get battered’ as he took to the oche, but quickly supressed them as he saw a saltire in the crowd.

And his partner Amanda was caught on the Sky TV cameras, showing an image of their dog Quando as he celebrated the win.

“I was getting quite a bit of abuse at the start of the game,” said Soutar. “I’m wearing quite loud tartan trousers so I expected it.

“But then I looked to the stands and saw a saltire and I said: ‘Yes’.

“Let them boo me. People have paid their ticket and are here for a party.

“But they went a bit quieter after I won the first set and the support I got helped.

“I love seeing Scotland fans in the crowd and it’s great having Amanda here.

“I did an interview with German TV and they showed me the footage of her with our dog Quando on the phone.

“Amanda never gets to any other event than Ally Pally and guide dogs are our life so it’s great to share the moment.

“It’s also mad to have Lewis Capaldi’s backing.

“When he was asked who he is supporting I expected it to be Gary Anderson or Peter Wright. It’s crazy that a superstar in music follows me.

“But if we can link up Lewis, then I’ll plug your new album for you!”