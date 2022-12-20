Perthshire curling star Eve Muirhead on shortlist for BBC Sports Personality of the Year

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Perthshire curling star Eve Muirhead on shortlist for BBC Sports Personality of the Year

By Eric Nicolson
December 20 2022, 8.30am Updated: December 20 2022, 11.26am
Eve Muirhead with her Olympic gold medal. Image: PA.
Perthshire curling star Eve Muirhead has described making the BBC Sports Personality of the Year shortlist as one of the highlights of her career.

The Winter Olympics gold medal winner, who also won a World Mixed title in 2022 with Bobby Lammie, retired on a high after ticking every box curling has to offer.

By making the top six for the most prestigious sporting awards ceremony in the country, Muirhead has completed a dream year.

The 32-year-old from Blair Atholl will go up against Euro 2022-winning footballer Beth Mead, England cricket captain Ben Stokes, world champion athlete Jake Wightman, snooker great Ronnie O’Sullivan and gymnast Jessica Gadirova.

The event is being held on Wednesday night at MediaCityUK in Salford.

“As long as I can remember I’ve watched the awards,” said The Courier columnist.

“It was a big part of Christmas in our house – seeing heroes and legends of British sport look back on their year and guessing who was going to win.

“It’s funny, Jonathan Edwards winning in back in 1995 sticks out in my mind as an early memory. And we played golf together this year.

“Not for one minute did I think I’d be one of those people who gets to stand on the stage having made the public vote.

“To be in the top six for 2022 has to be on the highlights of my career.

“It’s that special. It’s definitely up there with my MBE and OBE.

“You can’t possibly embark on your career and set goals like that but it’s an incredible honour if things like this come your way. It’s a huge honour.

Minority sport

“Being part of a team sport and competing in a minority sport are other reasons I’d never have expected it.

“Let’s face it, curling doesn’t have the following of even minority sports like snooker, golf, cricket, athletics, swimming or cycling.

“All of them have a much higher profile.

“For curling to have someone shortlisted is massive for the sport.

“In terms of awards nominations, nothing will ever top this.”

Voting will open during the programme, which will be shown live on BBC One from 6.45pm.

Tennis star Emma Raducanu was last year’s winner.

