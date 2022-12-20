Perthshire curling star Eve Muirhead on shortlist for BBC Sports Personality of the Year

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Perthshire curling star Eve Muirhead has described making the BBC Sports Personality of the Year shortlist as one of the highlights of her career.

The Winter Olympics gold medal winner, who also won a World Mixed title in 2022 with Bobby Lammie, retired on a high after ticking every box curling has to offer.

By making the top six for the most prestigious sporting awards ceremony in the country, Muirhead has completed a dream year.

The 32-year-old from Blair Atholl will go up against Euro 2022-winning footballer Beth Mead, England cricket captain Ben Stokes, world champion athlete Jake Wightman, snooker great Ronnie O’Sullivan and gymnast Jessica Gadirova.

The event is being held on Wednesday night at MediaCityUK in Salford.

“As long as I can remember I’ve watched the awards,” said The Courier columnist.

“It was a big part of Christmas in our house – seeing heroes and legends of British sport look back on their year and guessing who was going to win.

“It’s funny, Jonathan Edwards winning in back in 1995 sticks out in my mind as an early memory. And we played golf together this year.

“Not for one minute did I think I’d be one of those people who gets to stand on the stage having made the public vote.

“To be in the top six for 2022 has to be on the highlights of my career.

“It’s that special. It’s definitely up there with my MBE and OBE.

“You can’t possibly embark on your career and set goals like that but it’s an incredible honour if things like this come your way. It’s a huge honour.

Minority sport

“Being part of a team sport and competing in a minority sport are other reasons I’d never have expected it.

“Let’s face it, curling doesn’t have the following of even minority sports like snooker, golf, cricket, athletics, swimming or cycling.

“All of them have a much higher profile.

“For curling to have someone shortlisted is massive for the sport.

“In terms of awards nominations, nothing will ever top this.”

Voting will open during the programme, which will be shown live on BBC One from 6.45pm.

Tennis star Emma Raducanu was last year’s winner.