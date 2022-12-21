Perthshire curling star Eve Muirhead finishes third in BBC Sports Personality of the Year awards

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Perthshire curling star Eve Muirhead finishes third in BBC Sports Personality of the Year awards

By Ewan Smith
December 21 2022, 9.02pm Updated: December 22 2022, 3.35pm
Eve Muirhead
Olympic gold curler Eve Muirhead. Image: PA.

Perthshire curler Eve Muirhead has been named third in the BBC Sports Personality of the Year awards.

Muirhead, from Blair Atholl, just missed out on one of the sporting world’s most prestigious awards after claiming Olympic gold at Beijing 2022.

England women’s footballer Beth Mead won the award ahead of cricketer Ben Stokes.

Courier Sport columnist Muirhead can feel immensely proud of herself for being nominated for the elite award after a glittering career in the sport.

BBC SPOTY contenders

Muirhead faced competition from five other contenders:

  • England women’s Euro-2022-winning footballer Beth Mead
  • England cricket captain Ben Stokes
  • Team GB middle-distance world champion athlete Jake Wightman
  • Seven-times snooker world champion Ronnie O’Sullivan
  • And world-title winning gymnast Jessica Gadirova

Eve Muirhead claims Olympic gold success

The pinnacle of Eve’s career came in February this year as she masterminded Team GB to gold at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing.

Eve skippered Vicky Wright, Jen Dodds and Hailey Duff and alternate Mili Smith to a 10-3 win over Japan.

That success came at the fourth time of asking for Muirhead who has had an incredible career in curling.

At the age of just 19, the Perth-born star led Team GB on her Winter Olympics debut at Vancouver 2010.

Four years later, she became the youngest-ever skip to claim a medal, guiding her team to bronze at Sochi.

In PyeongChang 2018, Muirhead was skip again as Team GB narrowly missed out on a second bronze, losing 5-3 to Japan.

But revenge was sweet in Beijing as Eve played a pivotal role in the win over Japan.

She broke down in tears of joy on the winning podium, describing the moment as ‘a dream come true.’

MBE and OBE honours following Olympic gold

After being awarded the Freedom of Perth, Muirhead received an MBE and OBE at Windsor Castle in June.

Originally awarded an MBE in 2020, it was upgraded to OBE in the summer as she collected both awards from the then Prince of Wales.

At the time, Eve wrote in her Courier Sport column ‘nobody ever sets out on a career in sport with goals to get recognition like this.’

Eve Muirhead holds her OBE and MBE.
BBC SPOTY nominee Eve Muirhead collected an OBE and MBE in June. Image: PA.

Eve Muirhead announces retirement from sport

After achieving her childhood Olympic dream and capping it off with the MBE and OBE awards, Muirhead decided to retire from curling in August.

She made the difficult decision to step away a sport she had taken up from the age of 9 after following in the footsteps of her dad Gordon – a 1992 Olympian.

Speaking ahead of the SPOTY vote, Muirhead told BBC: “I’ve retired from curling.

“I’m exploring different opportunities, doing some commentary and media work. I’m just enjoying life.

“I feel like I have a lot more freedom and spare time.

“I do miss the sport though and I miss the people – especially my team-mates, the coaches and everyone who has been a huge part of my career.”

