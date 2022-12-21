Perthshire curling star Eve Muirhead finishes third in BBC Sports Personality of the Year awards

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Perthshire curler Eve Muirhead has been named third in the BBC Sports Personality of the Year awards.

Muirhead, from Blair Atholl, just missed out on one of the sporting world’s most prestigious awards after claiming Olympic gold at Beijing 2022.

England women’s footballer Beth Mead won the award ahead of cricketer Ben Stokes.

Courier Sport columnist Muirhead can feel immensely proud of herself for being nominated for the elite award after a glittering career in the sport.

BBC SPOTY contenders

⭐ She led the Great Britain women's team that won curling gold at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing ⭐ Is Eve Muirhead your choice for BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2022?#SPOTY #BBCSPOTY — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) December 21, 2022

Muirhead faced competition from five other contenders:

England women’s Euro-2022-winning footballer Beth Mead

England cricket captain Ben Stokes

Team GB middle-distance world champion athlete Jake Wightman

Seven-times snooker world champion Ronnie O’Sullivan

And world-title winning gymnast Jessica Gadirova

Eve Muirhead claims Olympic gold success

The pinnacle of Eve’s career came in February this year as she masterminded Team GB to gold at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing.

Eve skippered Vicky Wright, Jen Dodds and Hailey Duff and alternate Mili Smith to a 10-3 win over Japan.

That success came at the fourth time of asking for Muirhead who has had an incredible career in curling.

At the age of just 19, the Perth-born star led Team GB on her Winter Olympics debut at Vancouver 2010.

Four years later, she became the youngest-ever skip to claim a medal, guiding her team to bronze at Sochi.

In PyeongChang 2018, Muirhead was skip again as Team GB narrowly missed out on a second bronze, losing 5-3 to Japan.

We did it! Olympic Champions. So so proud of this team! pic.twitter.com/zJn4CXiIyX — Eve Muirhead OBE (@evemuirhead) February 20, 2022

But revenge was sweet in Beijing as Eve played a pivotal role in the win over Japan.

She broke down in tears of joy on the winning podium, describing the moment as ‘a dream come true.’

MBE and OBE honours following Olympic gold

After being awarded the Freedom of Perth, Muirhead received an MBE and OBE at Windsor Castle in June.

Originally awarded an MBE in 2020, it was upgraded to OBE in the summer as she collected both awards from the then Prince of Wales.

At the time, Eve wrote in her Courier Sport column ‘nobody ever sets out on a career in sport with goals to get recognition like this.’

Eve Muirhead announces retirement from sport

After achieving her childhood Olympic dream and capping it off with the MBE and OBE awards, Muirhead decided to retire from curling in August.

She made the difficult decision to step away a sport she had taken up from the age of 9 after following in the footsteps of her dad Gordon – a 1992 Olympian.

Speaking ahead of the SPOTY vote, Muirhead told BBC: “I’ve retired from curling.

“I’m exploring different opportunities, doing some commentary and media work. I’m just enjoying life.

“I feel like I have a lot more freedom and spare time.

“I do miss the sport though and I miss the people – especially my team-mates, the coaches and everyone who has been a huge part of my career.”