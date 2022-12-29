Alan Soutar: What now for Arbroath’s Ally Pally hero as fairytale run at World Darts Championship continues?

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Alan Soutar is in the PDC World Darts Championship last 16 for the second successive year after a dramatic win over Danny Noppert.

Arbroath’s Soutar recovered from being two sets down to claim a 4-2 victory over the provisional world no. 8 Noppert with 152 and 130 check-outs.

The Dundee firefighter will now face provisional world no. 23 Gabriel Clemens on Friday afternoon as his incredible Alexandra Palace adventure continues.

But what happens next for ‘Soots’ after a dream start to life as a professional darts star?

SOOTS SEALS A SENSATIONAL VICTORY! Just look what it means to Alan Soutar, coming from two-nil down to defeat Danny Noppert 4-2 and he has raised the roof here at Ally Pally! Incredible!

— PDC Darts (@OfficialPDC) December 28, 2022

Alan Soutar must tame popular ‘German Giant’

Soutar’s attentions have quickly turned towards Friday afternoon’s encounter with Gabriel Clemens.

Clemens, is nine places higher than Soots in the provisional rankings and has an army of German supporters with him.

An estimated 750 having made the trip from Germany to London, with the PDC estimating 20% of the Ally Pally crowd will be from Clemens’ homeland.

CLEMENS CLOSES OUT A CLASSIC! Germany's Gabriel Clemens raises the roof of the Ally Pally, clinching the deciding set in style to secure his spot in the Last 16! WHAT. A. MATCH!

— PDC Darts (@OfficialPDC) December 27, 2022

But Soutar has the upperhand in their two previous meetings.

He beat Clemens in a qualifier for the BDO World Darts Championship at Lakeside in 2017 and, more recently, in a ProTour match earlier this year.

He can also count on some fantastic support from his hometown with an Arbroath army of fans expected at Ally Pally again on Friday.

Alan Soutar on the brink of confirmed top 32 spot

Soutar’s Ally Pally exploits have seen him rise through the world rankings.

In just 22 months as a professional he has climbed a staggering 96 places and is now, provisionally, 32nd in the world.

The end-of-year rankings will be confirmed on January 4th and it will take something remarkable to deny Soots his place in the top 32.

Even if he loses to Clemens on Friday, Northern Ireland’s much-vaunted Josh Rock must reach the semi-final to displace Soutar.

With year-to-date earnings of £94,500, one more win in London would help Soutar smash the £100,000 barrier.

Flying the flag for Scotland and dreaming of the World Cup

Soots has made no secret of his desire to star for Scotland.

He sports tartan trousers and a saltire-inspire darts shirt and would love nothing more than to pair up with Peter Wright at next summer’s World Cup of Darts in Frankfurt.

Currently, higher-ranked Gary Anderson would be Wright’s automatic playing partner.

However, Ando has chosen not to take his place since 2019 and Soots is heavily favoured to earn a Scotland call-up.

He is also Scotland’s sole representative at Ally Pally with Wright and Anderson both losing out in the last 32 to Kim Huybrechts and Chris Dobey.

Soutar is now only 11 places below two-times world champion Anderson.

Firefighter Soutar may need more shift swaps

He may be ripping it up as a professional but Soutar has made no secret of his desire to continue his work as a Dundee firefighter.

That does, however, make his life hectic.

He spent Christmas dealing with three house fires in Dundee and is due back on shift on Hogmanay.

Moments after beating Noppert, Soutar was already contemplating what it meant for his shift pattern at Dundee Kingsway East Fire Station.

Soots New Year work pattern with the Green Watch could impacted by a date in London.

A win over Clemens on Friday will see him play again at Ally Pally on New Year’s Day.

A ‘fairytale run’ to Ally Pally final for Alan Soutar?

"It's easy here isn't it?" Hear the thoughts of Alan Soutar, who won 12 of the last 13 legs to stun UK Open Champion Danny Noppert and seal his place in round four at Alexandra Palace…
— PDC Darts (@OfficialPDC) December 28, 2022

Soutar is growing in confidence with every TV tournament win and proving he can handle the pressure of the big stage.

He has now reached the last 16 at Ally Pally twice and the last 16 of UK Open and the Grand Slam of Darts quarter-final.

He is thriving in front of a TV audience and, having played darts for the best part of three decades at BDO, WDF and PDC level, believes he can continue to cause a stir.

After the Noppert comeback win, Soutar suggested a ‘fairytale final’ with fellow non-seed Rock could be on.

But there are a few obstacles on the way to making that happen on January 3rd.

If Soots negotiates his way past Clemens, he is likely to face world no.1 Gerwyn Price in the quarter-final on New Year’s Day.

Victory over Price could set up a semi-final with world no. 4 Michael Smith on January 2nd with former world champion Rob Cross or Rock in the final the following day.