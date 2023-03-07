Trio of Tayside tennis aces nominated for national awards

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A trio of Tayside tennis aces are in the running for the 2023 Tennis Scotland Awards.

The national body is celebrating real growth in the sport across the country at their yearly awards in Stirling on March 31, with memberships soaring to an all-time high of 75,000.

And named on the shortlist for three awards are a coach, rising star and volunteer from Courier country.

Rising star

Nineteen-year-old Dundonian Katie McKay is up for the Rising Star award, for under-21s who have made an exceptional contribution both on and off the court.

McKay plays and coaches at Wormit and Newport Tennis Club in Fife and is working towards her coaching qualifications.

Development

Tayside-based Alessia Palmieri, meanwhile, has been shortlisted in the Development Coach of the Year category.

That award recognises club and community coaches who show teamwork and leadership to develop their own skills as well as those of others.

She currently plays at Fossoway Tennis Club near Kinross and Dunfermline Tennis Club and is working to increase the number of girls playing tennis through her coaching at Fossoway and Adam Brown Tennis Academy

Volunteer

Dundee-based Fabian Haut has been playing tennis for around 50 years and has been nominated for the Volunteer of the Year award after offering sessions for elderly local residents to combat loneliness.

Blane Dodds, Tennis Scotland Chief Executive, said: “It has been a very successful year for tennis in Scotland with record membership numbers and events like the Davis Cup Finals and Billie Jean King Cup Finals being hosted in Scotland.

“Tennis is clearly thriving, and we have decided to return to an awards dinner to celebrate.

“I would like to congratulate everyone who has been shortlisted and look forward to announcing the winners soon.”