Kinross-shire racehorse trainer Lucinda Russell opens up on ‘excruciatingly painful’ death of Mighty Thunder after Scottish Grand National

Kinross-shire racehorse trainer Lucinda Russell has revealed the pain sparked by the sudden death of Mighty Thunder after the Scottish Grand National.

The 10-year-old star died after unseating jockey Patrick Wadge during Saturday’s race at Ayr.

Rumours of the horse’s death – including suggestions it was sparked by the actions of its rider – were initially posted on social media by a number of animal welfare-focused accounts.

But Russell, who also trained this year’s Grand National winner Corach Rambler, revealed Mighty Thunder died of a heart attack after returning to Ayr Racecourse’s stable area.

She said: “We were all devastated to lose Mighty Thunder yesterday.

“Having unseated Patrick in the Scottish National, Mighty was caught and returned to the stables looking fine. Unfortunately, he then suffered from an aneurysm, a hole in an artery, and died in the stable area.

“Both Hannah, his devoted groom, and Nicola and Colin, his owners, were with him and the whole event was handled with care and compassion by the vets.”

Mighty Thunder previously won the Scottish Grand National in 2021 and was running well in Saturday’s race until unseating his rider.

He was subsequently caught and returned safely to the course’s staging area before collapsing.

Animal rights groups have sought to shine a spotlight on horse deaths at racing events in recent weeks, with news of Mighty Thunder’s passing leaked on social media on Saturday.

Top trainer Russell, trainer of 2017 Grand National winner One For Arthur, admitted the atmosphere around the issue of deaths in racing made composing her statement a delicate task.

But she emphasised the levels of care shown to horses like Mighty Thunder in her yard – and the pain felt by those involved in events like Saturday’s.

“I have been dreading to write this; the yard and those close to him were in shock yesterday and I do not know who posted the news on social media,” she said.

“Losing any horse is hard but it is excruciatingly painful to lose one who was loved from the minute that he walked into the yard seven years ago and who took us all on such a journey, including the Scottish Grand National and Edinburgh National in 2021.

“I guess that the current mood of social media makes us uncomfortable to share news of our loss, but that is trivial compared to the feeling of emptiness and sorrow that Hannah, Colin and Nicola had as they woke this morning.

‘We will never forget him’

“Mighty lived the life of an athlete; he was fed well, exercised carefully and allowed to be a horse in the field and in the stable. He knew he was adored and goes down in history with his brave wins.

“His death was due to a weak blood vessel wall; common in pleasure horses, racehorses, humans and other mammals. If he had not run yesterday it would have been an issue when he next galloped, in the field or at home. It is tragic to lose him.

“I know that many of you will want to comment on this post, but please rather than that spend a few moments thanking the horses that you know and Mighty for his bravery and kindness. He filled our world with love and we will never forget him.”