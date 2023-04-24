Kinross-shire racehorse trainer Lucinda Russell opens up on ‘excruciatingly painful’ death of Mighty Thunder after Scottish Grand National

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Kinross-shire racehorse trainer Lucinda Russell opens up on ‘excruciatingly painful’ death of Mighty Thunder after Scottish Grand National

Arlary Stables star died after unseating jockey Patrick Wadge at Saturday's Scottish National in Ayr.

By Sean Hamilton
Lucinda Russell (left) celebrates in the parade ring with Mighty Thunder after the 2021 Scottish Grand National.
Lucinda Russell (left) celebrates in the parade ring with Mighty Thunder after the 2021 Scottish Grand National.

Kinross-shire racehorse trainer Lucinda Russell has revealed the pain sparked by the sudden death of Mighty Thunder after the Scottish Grand National.

The 10-year-old star died after unseating jockey Patrick Wadge during Saturday’s race at Ayr.

Rumours of the horse’s death – including suggestions it was sparked by the actions of its rider – were initially posted on social media by a number of animal welfare-focused accounts.

But Russell, who also trained this year’s Grand National winner Corach Rambler, revealed Mighty Thunder died of a heart attack after returning to Ayr Racecourse’s stable area.

Mighty Thunder, ridden by Derek Fox, clears the water jump at the 2022 Grand National at Aintree. Image: Paul Greenwood/Shutterstock

She said: “We were all devastated to lose Mighty Thunder yesterday.

“Having unseated Patrick in the Scottish National, Mighty was caught and returned to the stables looking fine. Unfortunately, he then suffered from an aneurysm, a hole in an artery, and died in the stable area.

“Both Hannah, his devoted groom, and Nicola and Colin, his owners, were with him and the whole event was handled with care and compassion by the vets.”

Mighty Thunder previously won the Scottish Grand National in 2021 and was running well in Saturday’s race until unseating his rider.

He was subsequently caught and returned safely to the course’s staging area before collapsing.

Animal rights groups have sought to shine a spotlight on horse deaths at racing events in recent weeks, with news of Mighty Thunder’s passing leaked on social media on Saturday.

Top trainer Russell, trainer of 2017 Grand National winner One For Arthur, admitted the atmosphere around the issue of deaths in racing made composing her statement a delicate task.

Lucinda Russell poses at her Milnathort stables with the Grand National trophy, partner Peter Scudamore and this year’s Grand National winner, Corach Rambler. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

But she emphasised the levels of care shown to horses like Mighty Thunder in her yard – and the pain felt by those involved in events like Saturday’s.

“I have been dreading to write this; the yard and those close to him were in shock yesterday and I do not know who posted the news on social media,” she said.

“Losing any horse is hard but it is excruciatingly painful to lose one who was loved from the minute that he walked into the yard seven years ago and who took us all on such a journey, including the Scottish Grand National and Edinburgh National in 2021.

“I guess that the current mood of social media makes us uncomfortable to share news of our loss, but that is trivial compared to the feeling of emptiness and sorrow that Hannah, Colin and Nicola had as they woke this morning.

‘We will never forget him’

“Mighty lived the life of an athlete; he was fed well, exercised carefully and allowed to be a horse in the field and in the stable. He knew he was adored and goes down in history with his brave wins.

“His death was due to a weak blood vessel wall; common in pleasure horses, racehorses, humans and other mammals. If he had not run yesterday it would have been an issue when he next galloped, in the field or at home. It is tragic to lose him.

“I know that many of you will want to comment on this post, but please rather than that spend a few moments thanking the horses that you know and Mighty for his bravery and kindness. He filled our world with love and we will never forget him.”

