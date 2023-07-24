Courier country racers Adam and Mitchell star in British GT’s sun-kissed Portuguese away day

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Courier country racers Adam and Mitchell star in British GT’s sun-kissed Portuguese away day

Jonny Adam and Sandy Mitchell took two of the podium spots as British GT made a historic debut visit to Autodromo do Portimao in the Algarve.

By Graham Brown
Sandy Mitchell soaks rival Jonny Adam in the Portimao podium celebration. Image: McMedia
Sandy Mitchell soaks rival Jonny Adam in the Portimao podium celebration. Image: McMedia

British GT’s Portimao podium was dominated by Courier country in a historic first for the series.

The ultra-competitive sportscar championship made a sun-kissed debut visit to the rollercoaster Portuguese circuit.

And it saw Fifer Jonny Adam and Forfar’s Sandy Mitchell shine under the blue skies of the Algarve.

Two-time Le Mans class victor Adam put himself back at the top of the all-time British GT winners’ list with a 19th win in the series.

Victory alongside co-driver James Cottingham in the 2 Seas Motorsport Mercedes – their third of the season – cements the 38-year-old Kirkcaldy racer’s grip on the championship.

Meanwhile, Mitchell was also back on the podium after the 23-year-old Lamborghini factory driver took the Barwell Motorsport-prepared Huracan GT3 Evo 2 to a well-earned third place.

Adam is now closing in on a fifth title – the previous four with Aston Martin as a factory driver.

“The team did a great job all weekend, the car felt really good,” he said.

“It’s great for the championship.”

‘Crazy’ race

Mitchell and teammate Shaun Balfe overhauled a 50-second deficit early in the three-hour race for the young Angus ace to finish just 0.347secs off second place.

“It was a bit of a crazy race,” said the 2020 British GT champion.

“There were a lot of safety cars which, when it’s a three-hour race makes a big difference to the strategy.

Mitchell ran the final stint and with 47 minutes remaining was 5.1secs behind the second-placed McLaren.

He put in a series of blistering laps to hound the rear bumper of his rival McLaren but couldn’t ease himself into second place.

Sandy Mitchell and Shaun Balfe at Portimao in Portugal.
Sandy Mitchell (left) and Shaun Balfe with their Portimao silverware. Image: McMedia

“We had the pace,” said Mitchell.

“But catching the leaders is one thing, overtaking them is another.

“I put him under a lot of pressure, but I wasn’t able to quite make the killer move.

“To come out with a P3, especially considering where we were early on in the race, was a fantastic effort by the whole Barwell team.

“I’m really happy with the way we responded and delighted with the podium.”

