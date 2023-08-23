Perth’s ‘homegrown’ futsal stars ready to take on UEFA Champions League and prove ‘hammer-throwers’ tag wrong

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Other sports

Perth’s ‘homegrown’ futsal stars ready to take on UEFA Champions League and prove ‘hammer-throwers’ tag wrong

Scottish champions PYF Saltires head to Slovakia this week in the preliminary round of Europe's premier competition.

By George Cran
PYF Saltires (navy) had a perfect record in the Scottish Super League last season, pictured is a clash with Dundee at DISC. Image: Scottish Futsal.
PYF Saltires (navy) had a perfect record in the Scottish Super League last season, pictured is a clash with Dundee at DISC. Image: Scottish Futsal.

Perth Saltires are the dominant force in Scottish futsal – this week they are ready to take on the UEFA Champions League.

The Scottish champions jetted out to Slovakia this week for their qualifying group and will face three matches across the next four days.

Their squad is very much homegrown too with the majority coming through the youth setup and hailing from Perth itself.

Of their 14 players, only Dundee-based Ahmed Aloulou – formerly of Alloa Athletic – isn’t from the Fair City while Saltires also have the likes of ex-Dundee United kid Scott Smith in their ranks.

Homegrown

First up is Estonian champions Cosmos on Wednesday before facing hosts and top seeds Lucenec on Thursday and Encamp of Andorra on Saturday.

“We’ve got a squad of 14 going which is bigger than previously,” explained PYF Saltires’ Kyle Ballingall, who also captains the Scotland national team.

PYF Saltires player Kyle Ballingall (futsal) in action in the Champions League. Netherlands. Image: PYF Saltires
PYF Saltires player Kyle Ballingall (futsal) in action in the Champions League. Image: PYF Saltires

“Nine of those players have come through the youth academy at PYF and we have five players from our Colts team who play in the Dundee regional league.

“So our team is almost all Perth-based, apart from Ahmed Aloulou. Thirteen out of 14 are Perth-based and pretty much homegrown.

“That’s what we’ve always wanted to do so we’re looking forward to it.

“It’s now time to get on court and put all the hard work into practice.”

Hammer-throwers?

Preparation has seen Saltires take on Irish champions Blue Magic, Northern Ireland league winners Sparta Belfast as well as Manchester Futsal and Bloomsbury, England’s Champions League representatives.

Final warm-ups then came against Dundee side FC33 and Fife-based Futsal Escocia.

Now the task is to dispel an unwanted tag given by media in Slovakia.

“The last two qualification groups we’ve picked up points – we beat Lynx two years ago and drew with the top seeds Gentofte last year,” Kyle said.

“So we want to do similar, we want to get points on the board.

“We want to compete in all three games. Looking back at last year, we want to impose ourselves on the games a bit better.

PYF Saltires (navy) face Dundee Futsal at DISC. Image: Scottish Futsal
PYF Saltires (navy) face Dundee Futsal at DISC. Image: Scottish Futsal

“Last year we conceded the joint-least in the third and fourth placed teams across the whole competition which is good. But we also scored the least so want to keep that defence but pick our moments to get at teams more.

“We’ve already been labelled by one of the other teams as ‘hammer-throwers’ in the local newspaper in Slovakia!

“So we want to show we can play a bit.”

The matches will be streamed live at 3pm Wednesday, 6pm Thursday and 3pm Saturday on YouTube.

Conversation