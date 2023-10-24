Angus basketball champ battles Scotland boss Steve Clarke for ‘coach of the year’ award

It has been a year of landmark achievements for Caledonia Gladiators and their Arbroath-born head coach Gareth Murray.

The Gladiators ended a 20-year wait for silverware by lifting the BBL Trophy in March courtesy of a buzzer beating three-pointer against Cheshire Phoenix.

A burgeoning European adventure saw them defeat Romanian side BC CSU Sibiu in Transylvania last week, becoming the first Scottish side to win a continental clash in decades.

They are now plying their trade in a gleaming new 1,600-seater basketball court in East Kilbride — the Playsport Arena — and unbeaten in their first three fixtures there.

Murray, 39, could be forgiven for pinching himself when he reflects on the progress made in 2023.

And that’s all BEFORE the nominees for the annual Scottish Sports Awards were announced on Monday.

In a sensational mark of recognition for Murray, the Gladiators and Scottish basketball, he has been nominated for “Coach of the Year”.

He one of just three contenders, in the esteemed company of Scotland manager Steve Clarke and athletics coach Steve Doig.

Transformational

Caledonia Gladiators are also in the running for “Moment of the Year” for David Sloan’s winning three-pointer in the BBL Trophy final.

Murray told Courier Sport: “It’s an honour and hopefully goes to show that there are more eyes on this club, and on basketball in Scotland in general.

“We have had 1,600 sell-outs in two of our last three fixtures, we have taken some unbelievable steps in the last 12 months and want to keep progressing and growing; to make this one of the top two teams in the league.

“We have a home court for our men’s and women’s teams; we have a youth programme that we hope can be a destination for young basketball players all over Scotland.

“Winning the (BBL) trophy in Glasgow in front of 6,000 supporters, after going 20 years without silverware, was a dream. It wasn’t just about the victory; it was the way it ended. A three-pointer on the buzzer.

“All of this has happened in the last 12 or so months. I’m not sure words can describe how transformational this period has been and it’s great to see that recognised.”

European adventure

Murray, a former Colliston Primary and Arbroath High pupil, hopes the fairytale will continue this week as Anwil Wloclawek visit in Pool B of the FIBA Europe Cup.

The visitors will be roared on by 200 travelling fans from Poland and another sell-out is expected at the Playsport Arena.

He continued: “We’re the underdogs of this group, against teams with a lot more experience of European competition. So, to win on the road — a convincing win, too — against Sibiu in our first game was a terrific achievement.

“We’re hoping for a great atmosphere and, with us winning matches and playing good basketball, hopefully it can be another special night.”