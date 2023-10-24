Angus basketball champ battles Scotland boss Steve Clarke for ‘coach of the year’ award

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Angus basketball champ battles Scotland boss Steve Clarke for ‘coach of the year’ award

Gareth Murray has spearheaded a landmark year for Caledonia Gladiators.

Gareth Murray, left, and Scotland boss Steve Clarke
Murray, left, and Scotland boss Steve Clarke. Image: Caledonia Gladiators / SNS
By Alan Temple

It has been a year of landmark achievements for Caledonia Gladiators and their Arbroath-born head coach Gareth Murray.

The Gladiators ended a 20-year wait for silverware by lifting the BBL Trophy in March courtesy of a buzzer beating three-pointer against Cheshire Phoenix.

A burgeoning European adventure saw them defeat Romanian side BC CSU Sibiu in Transylvania last week, becoming the first Scottish side to win a continental clash in decades.

They are now plying their trade in a gleaming new 1,600-seater basketball court in East Kilbride — the Playsport Arena — and unbeaten in their first three fixtures there.

Gareth Murray, left, and Patrick Whelan lining up a shot in Wednesday’s match
Murray, left, and Patrick Whelan lining up a shot in last week’s win in Romania. Image: Caledonia Gladiators

Murray, 39, could be forgiven for pinching himself when he reflects on the progress made in 2023.

And that’s all BEFORE the nominees for the annual Scottish Sports Awards were announced on Monday.

In a sensational mark of recognition for Murray, the Gladiators and Scottish basketball, he has been nominated for “Coach of the Year”.

He one of just three contenders, in the esteemed company of Scotland manager Steve Clarke and athletics coach Steve Doig.

Transformational

Caledonia Gladiators are also in the running for “Moment of the Year” for David Sloan’s winning three-pointer in the BBL Trophy final.

Arbroath-born Caledonia Gladiators coach Gareth Murray
Arbroath-born Caledonia Gladiators coach Gareth Murray. Image: Caledonian Gladiators

Murray told Courier Sport: “It’s an honour and hopefully goes to show that there are more eyes on this club, and on basketball in Scotland in general.

“We have had 1,600 sell-outs in two of our last three fixtures, we have taken some unbelievable steps in the last 12 months and want to keep progressing and growing; to make this one of the top two teams in the league.

“We have a home court for our men’s and women’s teams; we have a youth programme that we hope can be a destination for young basketball players all over Scotland.

“Winning the (BBL) trophy in Glasgow in front of 6,000 supporters, after going 20 years without silverware, was a dream. It wasn’t just about the victory; it was the way it ended. A three-pointer on the buzzer.

“All of this has happened in the last 12 or so months. I’m not sure words can describe how transformational this period has been and it’s great to see that recognised.”

European adventure

Murray, a former Colliston Primary and Arbroath High pupil, hopes the fairytale will continue this week as Anwil Wloclawek visit in Pool B of the FIBA Europe Cup. 

The visitors will be roared on by 200 travelling fans from Poland and another sell-out is expected at the Playsport Arena.

Caledonia Gladiators' Playsport Arena home
Caledonia Gladiators’ Playsport Arena. Image: Caledonia Gladiators

He continued: “We’re the underdogs of this group, against teams with a lot more experience of European competition. So, to win on the road — a convincing win, too — against Sibiu in our first game was a terrific achievement.

“We’re hoping for a great atmosphere and, with us winning matches and playing good basketball, hopefully it can be another special night.”

