Dundee figure skaters bring home 3 British Championship titles after stellar show in Sheffield

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Other sports

Dundee figure skaters bring home 3 British Championship titles after stellar show in Sheffield

Five medals in total were won on a 'fantastic' trip for the city's top skaters.

By George Cran
Dundee figure skaters (from left to right) Kyle Mcleod, Lucy Hay, Anastasia Vaipan Law and Luke Digby with their trophies and medals at the 2023 British Championships. Image: Ice Dundee
Dundee figure skaters (from left to right) Kyle Mcleod, Lucy Hay, Anastasia Vaipan Law and Luke Digby with their trophies and medals at the 2023 British Championships. Image: Ice Dundee

Dundee figure skaters Anastasia Vaipan-Law and Luke Digby are celebrating their third British Championships triumph after a stellar showing in Sheffield.

The senior pair were joined as national champions by Lucy Hay and Kyle McLeod as they reclaimed their title in the junior pairs event while Emily Thomson and Callum Gilchrist earned their first success in the basic novice pairs.

In total, Dundee skaters brought home three gold medals, one silver and one bronze from a “fantastic” British Championships.

Vaipan-Law and Digby smashed their short program, registering a personal best and leading the competition by 13 points, before getting over the line in the free program with second place earning the trophy.

Three-time British champion figure skating pair Anastasia Vaipan-Law and Luke Digby. Image: Ice Dundee
Three-time British champion figure skating pair Anastasia Vaipan-Law and Luke Digby. Image: Ice Dundee

Digby said: “We are now the three times British Pair Skating Champions which feels amazing.

“I am very happy with our short program, scoring a new PB. Our free program didn’t go as planned but we kept on fighting and were rewarded at the end.

“We are now having a few days rest before the work towards Europeans and Worlds starts.”

‘Clean sweep’

Hay and McLeod also pulled off a personal best in their short program on their way to a second title.

In the individual competition, the advanced novice category saw Eloisa Merino-Sola take silver, Mia Craig finish eighth and Emily Thomson 17th.

Callum Gilchrist placed fourth in the boys section while Emma Lyons earned a third-place finish in the junior ladies.

GB coach Simon Briggs said: “I couldn’t be more proud of all the Dundee skaters who competed over these past few days at the British Championships.

“We are coming home with three gold, one silver and one bronze medal which is just fantastic.

Dundee figure skaters Emily Thomson and Callum Gilchrist won the Basic Novice Pairs at the 2023 British Championships. Image: Ice Dundee
Dundee figure skaters Emily Thomson and Callum Gilchrist won the Basic Novice Pairs at the 2023 British Championships. Image: Ice Dundee

“We had a clean sweep in the pair skating events, reclaiming all titles and gaining a new one with our youngest pair winning the basic novice category.

“Now back to work for the next events and our annual Christmas show.”

Vaipan-Law and Digby have the European Championships in Lithuania in January and March’s World Championships in Canada to prepare for.

Hay and McLeod, meanwhile, will be competing in the junior World Championships in Taipei in February.

And there is a chance to see some of Britain’s top figure skating stars at the Dundee Christmas show on December 16 at the Dundee Ice Arena.

Tickets are available HERE.

More from Other sports

Team Mouat won another European curling gold for Scotland.
EVE MUIRHEAD: Euro champs Team Mouat are 'greatest ever' Scotland curling team contenders
Luke Bibby has big dreams as a pro boxer.
Perth boxer Luke Bibby dreaming big as he embarks on pro career with 'summer's…
Anastasia Vaipan-Law and Luke Digby perform for GB at the European Figure Skating Championships in Finland. Image: AP
'New generation' of Dundee figure skaters go for gold in British Championships
Eilish McColgan is brought to tears in BBC documentary Running the Family.
Dundee hero Eilish McColgan sheds tears in new documentary on relationship with mum Liz
Scotland have been knocked out of the European Curling Championships.
EVE MUIRHEAD: Early exit for Scottish women at European Curling Championships but men in…
Can Rebecca Morrison and Bruce Mouat lead Scotland to Euro success on home ice?
EVE MUIRHEAD: European Championship predictions as Scotland have strong double medal curling chance on…
Kelly Schafer.
Montrose and Scotland curling great coming home to compete in World Championship for CANADA
Ross Craik curling for Britain at the Winter Youth Olympics.
EVE MUIRHEAD: Are two brothers from Angus making the Craiks the next big family…
Andy Murray.
EVE MUIRHEAD: Andy Murray anger is understandable but I still think there is one…
Kevin McAlpine hugs wife Anna.
Kevin McAlpine's wife pays poignant tribute to Tayside caddie after sudden death

Conversation