Dundee figure skaters bring home 3 British Championship titles after stellar show in Sheffield

Dundee figure skaters Anastasia Vaipan-Law and Luke Digby are celebrating their third British Championships triumph after a stellar showing in Sheffield.

The senior pair were joined as national champions by Lucy Hay and Kyle McLeod as they reclaimed their title in the junior pairs event while Emily Thomson and Callum Gilchrist earned their first success in the basic novice pairs.

In total, Dundee skaters brought home three gold medals, one silver and one bronze from a “fantastic” British Championships.

Vaipan-Law and Digby smashed their short program, registering a personal best and leading the competition by 13 points, before getting over the line in the free program with second place earning the trophy.

Digby said: “We are now the three times British Pair Skating Champions which feels amazing.

“I am very happy with our short program, scoring a new PB. Our free program didn’t go as planned but we kept on fighting and were rewarded at the end.

“We are now having a few days rest before the work towards Europeans and Worlds starts.”

‘Clean sweep’

Hay and McLeod also pulled off a personal best in their short program on their way to a second title.

In the individual competition, the advanced novice category saw Eloisa Merino-Sola take silver, Mia Craig finish eighth and Emily Thomson 17th.

Callum Gilchrist placed fourth in the boys section while Emma Lyons earned a third-place finish in the junior ladies.

GB coach Simon Briggs said: “I couldn’t be more proud of all the Dundee skaters who competed over these past few days at the British Championships.

“We are coming home with three gold, one silver and one bronze medal which is just fantastic.

“We had a clean sweep in the pair skating events, reclaiming all titles and gaining a new one with our youngest pair winning the basic novice category.

“Now back to work for the next events and our annual Christmas show.”

Vaipan-Law and Digby have the European Championships in Lithuania in January and March’s World Championships in Canada to prepare for.

Hay and McLeod, meanwhile, will be competing in the junior World Championships in Taipei in February.

And there is a chance to see some of Britain’s top figure skating stars at the Dundee Christmas show on December 16 at the Dundee Ice Arena.

Tickets are available HERE.