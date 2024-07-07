Best Pictures from the British Grand Prix: Lewis Hamilton’s Triumphant Return

Lewis Hamilton claimed his first win in 945 days and took a record-extending ninth British Grand Prix victory on a wet, wild and emotional afternoon at Silverstone.

It looked as though Lando Norris would secure his maiden success on home soil but he was left exposed by his McLaren team in the changeable conditions.

Max Verstappen finished second with Norris third as pole-sitter George Russell retired following a water system failure on his Mercedes.

On Saturday George Russell hailed the best Saturday of his life after leading Lewis Hamilton and Lando Norris in a stunning British one-two-three in qualifying at Silverstone.

Fifty-six years have passed since three Britons started a Formula One race from the front of the field. On New Year’s Day in 1968, Jim Clark, Graham Hill and Sir Jackie Stewart occupied the top three grid spots for the South African Grand Prix.

The last time three British drivers began their home race at the front was six years previous at Aintree when Clark started ahead of John Surtees and Innes Ireland.

Our photographer Darrell Benns captured the action

Brad Pitt brought star power to the Silverstone racing circuit. The Hollywood actor, 60, is filming scenes of him racing an adapted Formula Two car in between practice sessions this weekend for his upcoming Formula One blockbuster, titled F1.