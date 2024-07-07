Best Pictures from the British Grand Prix: Lewis Hamilton’s Triumphant Return

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Other sports

Best Pictures from the British Grand Prix: Lewis Hamilton’s Triumphant Return

Explore our gallery of the best British Grand Prix pictures from 2024, highlighting Lewis Hamilton's triumphant return to victory

Lewis Hamilton celebrates his victory at the British Grand Prix 2024, representing Mercedes in Formula One. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
By Press Association & Katherine Ferries

Lewis Hamilton claimed his first win in 945 days and took a record-extending ninth British Grand Prix victory on a wet, wild and emotional afternoon at Silverstone.

It looked as though Lando Norris would secure his maiden success on home soil but he was left exposed by his McLaren team in the changeable conditions.

Max Verstappen finished second with Norris third as pole-sitter George Russell retired following a water system failure on his Mercedes.

On Saturday George Russell hailed the best Saturday of his life after leading Lewis Hamilton and Lando Norris in a stunning British one-two-three in qualifying at Silverstone.

Fifty-six years have passed since three Britons started a Formula One race from the front of the field. On New Year’s Day in 1968, Jim Clark, Graham Hill and Sir Jackie Stewart occupied the top three grid spots for the South African Grand Prix.

The last time three British drivers began their home race at the front was six years previous at Aintree when Clark started ahead of John Surtees and Innes Ireland.

Our photographer Darrell Benns captured the action

Race Day. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Red Bull of Max Verstappen. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Race winner Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes with Lando Norris. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
McLaren of Oscar Piastri. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes with Max Verstappen behind. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Yuki Tsunoda holding off a Williams. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes crossing the finish line. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Ferrari of Carlos Sainz. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
British Grand Prix fans. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Formula One British Grand Prix 2024. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Formula One British Grand Prix 2024. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
A proud moment, as Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes claims his first win since 2021. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Emotional moments: Hamilton’s triumphant return to victory at Silverstone. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
F1 race winner Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Race winner Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Race winner Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes clinched victory at the British Grand Prix. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Podium of Max Verstappen, Peter Bonnington, Lewis Hamilton and Lando Norris. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes from the United Kingdom clinched victory at the British Grand Prix with a time of 1:22:27.059, completing 25 laps. Max Verstappen of Red Bull from the Netherlands finished second, trailing Hamilton by +1.465 seconds after 18 laps. Lando Norris of McLaren from the United Kingdom secured third place, crossing the finish line +7.547 seconds behind Hamilton, completing 15 laps. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Lisa Hogan and Jeremy Clarkson. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Sir Mo Farah. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Sir Chris Hoy and Sarah Kemp. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
NFL superstar Patrick Mahomes. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Brad Pitt arriving for race day. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Actor Javier Bardem arriving for the race. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Simon Pegg. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Pole position holder George Russell of Mercedes. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Scottish fans. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Ferrari of Carlos Sainz. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Charles Leclerc and George Russell battle wheel-to-wheel in an intense duel on the track. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Position 3 Lando Norris of McLaren. Saturday 6th July 2024. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Lewis Hamilton battling for position in front of a roaring home crowd at Silverstone. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Yuki Tsunoda. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Oscar Piastri skillfully navigates the track in his McLaren during the Grand Prix. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Position 2 on Saturday was Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Intense competition between Daniel Ricciardo and Pierre Gasly as they race for position. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Lando Norris showcases his driving prowess, expertly handling his McLaren through tight corners. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Rain or shine, George Russell keeps pushing boundaries. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Where passion meets performance. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Rain-drenched circuits. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes is in Position 2 for today’s race. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Former F1 World Champion driver Jenson Button. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
George Russell delivered for his home crowd yesterday by landing a brilliant pole position for Saturday’s British Grand Prix. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
World Champion Max Verstappen of Red Bull walking past Pole Position holder George Russell. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

Brad Pitt brought star power to the Silverstone racing circuit. The Hollywood actor, 60, is filming scenes of him racing an adapted Formula Two car in between practice sessions this weekend for his upcoming Formula One blockbuster, titled F1.

Brad Pitt’s previously untitled Formula One blockbuster, co-produced by Lewis Hamilton, will be called F1. Pitt is filming scenes for the movie at this weekend’s British Grand Prix at Silverstone. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
On Saturday George Russell held his nerve in a wet-dry qualifying session at Silverstone to see off team-mate Lewis Hamilton by 0.171 seconds as Mercedes locked out the front row. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
President of the FIA, Mohammed Ben Sulayem. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Scottish F1 Legend Sir Jackie Stewart. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Scottish TV Presenter Lee McKenzie. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Scottish former F1 driver David Coulthard. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Brothers David and Mark Hamilton from St Andrews/Dundee. David is well-known in the gaming industry. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Friday Flashback: McLaren with Lando Norris at the British Grand Prix 2024. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Friday Focus: Charles Leclerc’s Ferrari at the British Grand Prix 2024. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Friday Action: Lewis Hamilton’s Mercedes Overtaking Daniel Ricciardo’s RB Formula One. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
F1 cars on track during Free Practice 2 on Friday 5th July 2024. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc takes on Silverstone in Free Practice 2 on Friday 5th July 2024. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Alex Albon was on track in his Williams. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
McLaren was driven by Lando Norris on Friday 5th July 2024. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
British drivers Lewis Hamilton and Lando Norris in FP2. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Ferrari overtook a Sauber in FP2. Friday 5th July 2024. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

