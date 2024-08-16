EVE MUIRHEAD: A lot of Olympic near misses for Team GB while there is no panic about next generation Scots

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Other sports

EVE MUIRHEAD: A lot of Olympic near misses for Team GB while there is no panic about next generation Scots

The Paris medal count was high for Britain but gold medals escaped a number of athletes by tiny margins.

Great Britain's Adam Peaty won silver.
Great Britain's Adam Peaty won silver. Image: PA.
By Eve Muirhead

You can look at the final medal table at the Olympics in two different ways from a Team GB perspective.

If it was ranked by the total number of podium finishes, Britain would have been third.

But because it’s done by golds, we ended up seventh.

Positive take – 65 medals is the second best ever on foreign soil and the same as 2012 in London.

Less positive take – 14 is the smallest number of golds since Athens in 2004.

The true story is somewhere in the middle and that’s how I would describe the feeling in the GB camp out in France.

Winning an Olympic medal of any description is an incredible sporting achievement, whatever the circumstances.

And I do think that when you view the Olympics as a whole, Britain would be top when it came to near misses.

There were eight of them.

Adam Peaty and Matt Richards in the swimming pool and then Josh Kerr and Matt Hudson-Smith are the ones who spring to my mind straight away.

Josh Kerr came close to gold.
Josh Kerr came close to gold. Image: PA.

They were all denied gold by the tiniest of margins.

But there will be no doubt that management at the BOA – and in the governing bodies of all the different sports in this country – will reflect on what needs to be done to convert bronze and silver into gold in Los Angeles next time around.

For what it’s worth, I do think it’s entirely fair that the medal table is ranked by golds.

After all, it’s the purest gauge of winning.

There are some sports where we are still consistently delivering medals – like rowing, swimming, equestrian and cycling – but we aren’t quite the powerhouse that we used to be.

When you’re the number one in a sport that carries a lot of medal opportunities, it makes such a big difference to the end result for the team as a whole.

One of my big takeaways from my time in France was how glad I am that I played a sport that has no subjective judging when it comes to how you’re placed.

In curling, you either win or you lose.

Yes, there are defeats that can be hard to get over but the result is black and white and comes down to shots being executed well or not.

I would have really struggled with the grey area sports.

Lewis Richardson was unlucky not to get the chance to fight for a gold medal.
Lewis Richardson was unlucky not to get the chance to fight for a gold medal. Image: PA.

British boxers seemed to be really harshly judged in the boxing ring and there were plenty of other examples in sports like gymnastics and diving where the opinion of the judges has left people perplexed.

For me, it was summed up by spectators at the artistic swimming being told to make as much noise as they could to give French competitors a better chance with the judges.

The idea of Olympic medals becoming a popularity contest like the X-Factor doesn’t sit well.

I think Scotland delivered pretty much the number of medals that had been expected.

On the surface, it is a bit concerning that the big names like Duncan Scott and Jack Carlin are nearer the end of their careers than the beginning.

The same goes for our two main female track and field stars, Laura Muir and Eilish McColgan.

Great Britain's Laura Muir (right) with GB team-mate, Georgia Bell.
Great Britain’s Laura Muir (right) with GB team-mate, Georgia Bell. Image: PA.

But it’s way too early to panic about the next generation coming through.

I know from my involvement with the Futures Programme that there will be a lot of LA Olympians who nobody has even heard of yet.

And that will apply to young Scots.

Plus, we might have Bob McIntyre getting a gold medal round his neck!

Conversation