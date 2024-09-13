EVE MUIRHEAD: Saving the Commonwealth Games would be great publicity for Scotland

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Other sports

EVE MUIRHEAD: Saving the Commonwealth Games would be great publicity for Scotland

The event is under threat for 2026 and beyond.

The cycling events were sold out at the Glasgow Commonwealth Games.
The cycling events were sold out at the Glasgow Commonwealth Games. Image: PA
By Eve Muirhead

I’m not sure how it’s fallen on Scotland’s lap to become either the saviour of the Commonwealth Games or the executioner.

It doesn’t feel fair.

But the long and the short of it appears to be that if it isn’t to be Glasgow 2026, it will be Nowhere 2026.

One by one, the countries who could have staged the event have ruled themselves out.

Somewhere along the road, the Commonwealth Games outgrew itself.

There’s widespread acceptance that it now needs scaled back – in terms of money spent and the number of sports that get included.

And it’s now up to the Scottish Government to decide if the show can go on.

It’s closer to a ‘thanks but no thanks’ than I thought it would ever be.

There is a possibility that the Games have had their time and it would be fighting a losing battle to preserve them.

It might sound silly but it makes me think about a TV show like Question of Sport.

We all remember what it was like in its heyday – and it was such a thrill for me to be invited to be a guest – but it ended up so far removed from what made it great and probably should have been taken off air sooner.

Nobody wants that for the Commonwealth Games.

And, if the smaller Games turned out to be a pale imitation of previous events, there’s a danger that the memories of Glasgow 2014 will be tarnished a bit.

My heart is still just about ruling my head, though.

I’d like to get more details about which sports will be included and at what venues.

But, in principle, I think it could work.

One thing we can say for certain is that Scotland will put on a great show.

Whether it has been the last Games, the Ryder Cup, Solheim Cup, Cycling World Championships or top level tournaments in my own sport, curling, we always deliver.

And the public will turn out.

The Ryder Cup at Gleneagles was a huge success.
The Ryder Cup at Gleneagles was a huge success. Image: DC Thomson/Steve MacDougall.

With the way the government have been speaking, they won’t take a financial risk.

Costs will need to be nailed down.

Ultimately, that’s what it will come down to.

If Glasgow can host without the taxpayer having to fork out a significant amount of money, I’m sure it will get the thumbs up.

I’m a great believer in showcasing our country to the world and the long-term benefits of that.

Keeping the Commonwealth Games alive for future generations isn’t a bad bit of PR for Scotland, is it?

Conversation