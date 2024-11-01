Olympic champion Eve Muirhead launches her own curling academy

Olympic champion Eve Muirhead is launching her own curling academy.

One of Scotland’s most decorated athletes of all time, the Perthshire gold medallist is hoping to inspire and nurture the next generation of curlers.

Muirhead Curling will be the first venture its kind in this country and has the support of Scottish Curling.

Having retired at the top of her sport following her Beijing Olympic triumph in 2022, Muirhead, who was awarded an OBE and finished third in the BBC Sports Personality of the Year Awards, has stayed involved with curling over the last couple of years.

She has coached men’s and women’s teams in Scotland and Europe and has fought to save her home ice rink, the Dewars Centre in Perth.

“Curling has always been my passion,” said The Courier columnist.

“Growing up, I followed in my family’s footsteps, and I’ve been incredibly fortunate to achieve success on the European, World, and Olympic stages.

“Now, with Muirhead Curling, I’m excited to give back to this sport that has given me so much.

“Our mission is to pass down my knowledge, preserve the rich traditions of curling, and help players unlock their full potential—whether they’re just starting out or looking to elevate their game.

“Curling is such a wonderful, inclusive sport that enriches lives and communities and helps a healthy lifestyle.

“I want to do my bit to make sure it grows and thrives for future generations of players.”

The academy will be for players of all ages and experience levels, with further details and partnership announcements to come over the next few months.

Support of Scottish Curling

Scottish Curling CEO, Vincent Bryson, praised Muirhead’s new venture, highlighting the profound impact she has had on the sport in her home country.

“Scottish Curling has witnessed first-hand, the incredible influence athletes like Eve Muirhead have on curling, one of our national sports,” he said.

“Eve has represented Scotland and Great Britain with grace, determination, and unmatched skill, inspiring a new generation to pursue excellence in the sport she loves.

“Her decision to launch Muirhead Curling is an exciting one for the future of curling in this country.

“Eve’s unparalleled experience—marked by her Olympic, World, and European medals —is complemented by her deep passion for nurturing talent and her commitment to helping others reach their full potential.

“Through Muirhead Curling, aspiring curlers will have access to top-tier coaching, mentorship, and unique insights only someone of Eve’s calibre can offer.

“We are incredibly proud to support her in this venture, and we believe Muirhead Curling will become a cornerstone of curling development, both in Scotland and worldwide.”

Anybody interested in discovering more about the project or exploring partnership opportunities, should get in touch at info@evemuirhead.co.uk.