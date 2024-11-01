Olympic champion Eve Muirhead launches her own curling academy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Olympic champion Eve Muirhead launches her own curling academy

Muirhead Curling will be for players of all standards.

By Eric Nicolson
Eve Muirhead has launched her own curling academy.
Eve Muirhead has launched her own curling academy. Image: PA.

Olympic champion Eve Muirhead is launching her own curling academy.

One of Scotland’s most decorated athletes of all time, the Perthshire gold medallist is hoping to inspire and nurture the next generation of curlers.

Muirhead Curling will be the first venture its kind in this country and has the support of Scottish Curling.

Having retired at the top of her sport following her Beijing Olympic triumph in 2022, Muirhead, who was awarded an OBE and finished third in the BBC Sports Personality of the Year Awards, has stayed involved with curling over the last couple of years.

She has coached men’s and women’s teams in Scotland and Europe and has fought to save her home ice rink, the Dewars Centre in Perth.

“Curling has always been my passion,” said The Courier columnist.

“Growing up, I followed in my family’s footsteps, and I’ve been incredibly fortunate to achieve success on the European, World, and Olympic stages.

“Now, with Muirhead Curling, I’m excited to give back to this sport that has given me so much.

Eve Muirhead at the 2022 Winter Olympics.
Eve Muirhead at the 2022 Winter Olympics. Image: PA.

“Our mission is to pass down my knowledge, preserve the rich traditions of curling, and help players unlock their full potential—whether they’re just starting out or looking to elevate their game.

“Curling is such a wonderful, inclusive sport that enriches lives and communities and helps a healthy lifestyle.

“I want to do my bit to make sure it grows and thrives for future generations of players.”

The academy will be for players of all ages and experience levels, with further details and partnership announcements to come over the next few months.

Support of Scottish Curling

Scottish Curling CEO, Vincent Bryson, praised Muirhead’s new venture, highlighting the profound impact she has had on the sport in her home country.

“Scottish Curling has witnessed first-hand, the incredible influence athletes like Eve Muirhead have on curling, one of our national sports,” he said.

“Eve has represented Scotland and Great Britain with grace, determination, and unmatched skill, inspiring a new generation to pursue excellence in the sport she loves.

“Her decision to launch Muirhead Curling is an exciting one for the future of curling in this country.

“Eve’s unparalleled experience—marked by her Olympic, World, and European medals —is complemented by her deep passion for nurturing talent and her commitment to helping others reach their full potential.

Scottish Curling CEO Vincent Bryson at Dewars Centre.
Scottish Curling CEO Vincent Bryson. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

“Through Muirhead Curling, aspiring curlers will have access to top-tier coaching, mentorship, and unique insights only someone of Eve’s calibre can offer.

“We are incredibly proud to support her in this venture, and we believe Muirhead Curling will become a cornerstone of curling development, both in Scotland and worldwide.”

Anybody interested in discovering more about the project or exploring partnership opportunities, should get in touch at info@evemuirhead.co.uk.

