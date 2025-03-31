Delighted Dundee figure skaters target Winter Olympics after shining at World Championships

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Delighted Dundee figure skaters target Winter Olympics after shining at World Championships

British champions Ana Vaipan-Law and Luke Digby registered their best ever result in Boston, USA.

By George Cran
Dundee figure skaters Ana Vaipan-Law and Luke Digby in action at the World Championships in Boston
Dundee figure skaters Ana Vaipan-Law and Luke Digby in action at the World Championships in Boston, USA. Image: Amanda Sabga/Shutterstock

Dundee figure skaters Anastasia Vaipan-Law and Luke Digby are celebrating their best ever World Championships performance after a superb show in Boston.

The Great Britain pair are now chasing down a spot at the 2026 Winter Olympics in Italy following their personal best display.

That’s despite stresses over Vaipan-Law’s luggage arriving late ahead of the competition.

The duo finished 20th last year and were determined to improve that result following a successful run of competitions.

Luke Digby and Ana Vaipan-Law were delighted with their display at the World Championships. Image: CJ Gunther/Shutterstock
Luke Digby and Ana Vaipan-Law were delighted with their display at the World Championships. Image: CJ Gunther/Shutterstock

A solid Short Program earned 61.01 points to leave them sitting in 13th spot midway before a brilliant Free Program performance pushed them up into 12th place.

Torvill & Dean

It is the best result the young Dundee figure skaters have earned since teaming up in 2021.

Vaipan-Law said: “We will wait until we have it officially on paper that we qualified an Olympic spot for Great Britain, but we are very happy that we could show another strong performance and finish this season on a good note with a performance we are proud of.”

The Winter Olympics take place next February and it would be a first appearance at the Olympics for the four-time British champions.

Digby added: “We are very happy with our performances and the crowd here in Boston was amazing.

“We will now have a little bit time off. Anastasia will stay in the US a bit longer to see family and around May we will start working on new choreography.

“We do have ideas for a new Short Program, but of course, that’s still a secret.

“We are also looking forward to joining the Torvill & Dean tour, where we will perform in three cities in the UK.”

The Torvill and Dean ‘Last Dance Tour’ sees the Olympic gold medallists in action for the final time as they perform up and down the country.

Christopher Dean has provided choreography for Vaipan-Law and Digby in recent competitions.

