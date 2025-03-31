Delighted Dundee figure skaters target Winter Olympics after shining at World Championships

Dundee figure skaters Anastasia Vaipan-Law and Luke Digby are celebrating their best ever World Championships performance after a superb show in Boston.

The Great Britain pair are now chasing down a spot at the 2026 Winter Olympics in Italy following their personal best display.

That’s despite stresses over Vaipan-Law’s luggage arriving late ahead of the competition.

The duo finished 20th last year and were determined to improve that result following a successful run of competitions.

A solid Short Program earned 61.01 points to leave them sitting in 13th spot midway before a brilliant Free Program performance pushed them up into 12th place.

Torvill & Dean

It is the best result the young Dundee figure skaters have earned since teaming up in 2021.

Vaipan-Law said: “We will wait until we have it officially on paper that we qualified an Olympic spot for Great Britain, but we are very happy that we could show another strong performance and finish this season on a good note with a performance we are proud of.”

The Winter Olympics take place next February and it would be a first appearance at the Olympics for the four-time British champions.

Digby added: “We are very happy with our performances and the crowd here in Boston was amazing.

“We will now have a little bit time off. Anastasia will stay in the US a bit longer to see family and around May we will start working on new choreography.

“We do have ideas for a new Short Program, but of course, that’s still a secret.

“We are also looking forward to joining the Torvill & Dean tour, where we will perform in three cities in the UK.”

The Torvill and Dean ‘Last Dance Tour’ sees the Olympic gold medallists in action for the final time as they perform up and down the country.

Christopher Dean has provided choreography for Vaipan-Law and Digby in recent competitions.