Fife Flyers takeover near completion as club provides major update

Fife Flyers owners Tom Muir and Jack Wishart are on the verge of sealing a deal to sell the club.

Fans were left stunned in February after the Kirkcaldy ice hockey side’s owners revealed they planned to step down after nearly three decades.

The local businessmen took control of the Elite League outfit in 1996.

It’s understood they have held talks with a handful of interested parties, including two consortiums keen to explore a deal.

And they provided a major update on the situation after the Flyers’ final home game of the season, a win over Manchester Storm on Saturday night.

‘Agreement in principle’

The statement read: “As you are aware, in late January 2025 current owners Tom Muir and Jack Wishart made the difficult decision to retire and step down as owners of Fife Flyers IHC following 28 years at the helm.

“The duo wished to find new owners/operators who they could pass the baton on to and who would take the team forward in the EIHL.

“We are excited to share that an agreement in principle has been reached to secure the future of the Fife Flyers.

“As paperwork still needs to be completed, we are not in a position to announce the new owners’ details just yet, but we hope to do this soon.

“This marks the beginning of a new chapter for the club, with fresh leadership, new energy, and a shared vision for building on the proud legacy of the Flyers.

“While some final steps remain, all parties are committed to a bright and exciting future for hockey in Fife.

“Thank you for your continued support. The future is in motion. Let’s fly forward—together.”

Last month former Flyers player and Kirkcaldy native Lee Mercer, who owns London’s Haringey Huskies, expressed an interest in taking over his old club.