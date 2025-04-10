Perthshire’s Robert Reid resigns top FIA role in latest blow to motorsport governing body

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Perthshire’s Robert Reid resigns top FIA role in latest blow to motorsport governing body

The 2001 World Rally Champion is the most high-profile in a string of FIA resignations after he said he could no longer stand by and watch a 'fundamental breakdown in governance standards'.

By Graham Brown
FIA Vice President Robert Reid meeting Max Vertappen
Robert Reid with four-time F1 World Champion Max Verstappen. Image: FIA

Perthshire’s Robert Reid has resigned from one of world motorsport’s most powerful roles in a move which has plunged the global governing body deeper into crisis.

The 2001 World Rally Champion stepped down as the FIA’s deputy president for sport over what he said was a “fundamental breakdown in governance standards”.

And the timing has cast embattled FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem further into the spotlight on the eve of this weekend’s Bahrain Grand Prix.

Reid was co-driver to Englishman Richard Burns in an illustrious sporting career.

He backed Bin Sulayem’s 2021 election campaign for the FIA presidency.

Robert Reid and Richard Burns.
Robert Reid and Richard Burns won the World Rally Championship in 2001. Image: Supplied

Since then Reid has travelled the globe in his important role.

But the governing body has seen a number of resignations in recent times.

And Reid is the highest profile figure to depart so far.

Robert Reid condemns ‘breakdown in standards’

The 59-year-old, who grew up on the family farm at Murthly, delivered a blunt condemnation of the way motorsport is being run.

He said: “I took on this role to deliver greater transparency, strong governance and more collaborative leadership.

“Over time, those principles have been increasingly set aside and I can no longer, in good faith, remain part of a system that no longer reflects them.

“Decisions are being made behind closed doors, bypassing the very structures and people the FIA are meant to represent.

“Stepping away was not easy, however staying would have meant compromising what I believe in.

“This is about principles, not politics.”

He added: “Motorsport deserves leadership rooted in integrity, accountability and respect for process.

“That’s the minimum standard we should expect and demand.”

World Champion in golden era of rallying

The Scot sat alongside Burns throughout a stellar career with Mitsubishi, Subaru and Peugeot.

Their rivalry with Reid’s fellow Scot – and close pal – Colin McRae was at the centre of a golden era in the sport.

Reid occupied a string of top roles at national and international level before securing the prestigious FIA position.

In 2021, he told The Courier: “This is a huge opportunity to showcase Scotland and the UK’s motorsport heritage.

“As a young boy, my dream was always to be part of team whose purpose was to work together on a shared passion – and that drive has never left me.

“Motorsport brings people together and that’s what makes it special.”

