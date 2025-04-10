Perthshire’s Robert Reid resigns top FIA role in latest blow to motorsport governing body

Perthshire’s Robert Reid has resigned from one of world motorsport’s most powerful roles in a move which has plunged the global governing body deeper into crisis.

The 2001 World Rally Champion stepped down as the FIA’s deputy president for sport over what he said was a “fundamental breakdown in governance standards”.

And the timing has cast embattled FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem further into the spotlight on the eve of this weekend’s Bahrain Grand Prix.

Reid was co-driver to Englishman Richard Burns in an illustrious sporting career.

He backed Bin Sulayem’s 2021 election campaign for the FIA presidency.

Since then Reid has travelled the globe in his important role.

But the governing body has seen a number of resignations in recent times.

And Reid is the highest profile figure to depart so far.

Robert Reid condemns ‘breakdown in standards’

The 59-year-old, who grew up on the family farm at Murthly, delivered a blunt condemnation of the way motorsport is being run.

He said: “I took on this role to deliver greater transparency, strong governance and more collaborative leadership.

“Over time, those principles have been increasingly set aside and I can no longer, in good faith, remain part of a system that no longer reflects them.

“Decisions are being made behind closed doors, bypassing the very structures and people the FIA are meant to represent.

“Stepping away was not easy, however staying would have meant compromising what I believe in.

“This is about principles, not politics.”

He added: “Motorsport deserves leadership rooted in integrity, accountability and respect for process.

“That’s the minimum standard we should expect and demand.”

World Champion in golden era of rallying

The Scot sat alongside Burns throughout a stellar career with Mitsubishi, Subaru and Peugeot.

Their rivalry with Reid’s fellow Scot – and close pal – Colin McRae was at the centre of a golden era in the sport.

Reid occupied a string of top roles at national and international level before securing the prestigious FIA position.

In 2021, he told The Courier: “This is a huge opportunity to showcase Scotland and the UK’s motorsport heritage.

“As a young boy, my dream was always to be part of team whose purpose was to work together on a shared passion – and that drive has never left me.

“Motorsport brings people together and that’s what makes it special.”