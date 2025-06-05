Fife Flyers takeover complete as US investors buy ice hockey outfit

A group of American investors have completed a takeover of Fife Flyers.

The Kirkcaldy club – the UK’s oldest ice hockey team – confirmed the completion of the takeover on Thursday.

It came after previous owners Tom Muir and Jack Wishart made the shock announcement that they were putting the club up for sale in February, after nearly three decades at the helm.

The identity of the new owners has not been revealed, but they have installed a new management team to run the club, led by Cardiff Devils legend Max Birbraer.

Gareth Chalmers, former managing director at Glasgow Clan and Braehead Arena, has been appointed as chief commercial and operations officer.

New Fife Flyers owners ‘honoured’ to take over ice hockey side

The Fife Flyers statement said: “We want to express our gratitude to those who carried the torch before us and acknowledge their role in preserving the proud legacy of the Flyers.

“From this moment forward, our group is fully responsible for the direction, development, and future of the club. We take that responsibility seriously.

“It is an honour to lead the UK’s oldest and most iconic hockey team.

“Our mission is clear: to restore the pride, energy, and identity of Fife Flyers hockey. Both on and off the ice.”

The club say they are close to appointing a new head coach and will also look to keep hold of several core members of the side.

The statement added: “This is a people’s club.

“Fife is the beating heart of Scottish hockey, and its supporters are the soul of this organisation.

“Your loyalty, your voice, and your passion will shape everything we do.

“We are here to build something special – a first-class hockey experience that reflects the grit and character of this town.

“Under this leadership, we will lead with transparency, we will compete with pride, and we will always listen.

“To every supporter: this is your team. We’re honoured to be at the helm – and we’re ready to give it everything we’ve got.”