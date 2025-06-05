Fife Flyers takeover complete as US investors buy ice hockey outfit

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fife Flyers takeover complete as US investors buy ice hockey outfit

The Kirkcaldy club will have a new management team in place for the upcoming season.

By Ben MacDonald
Fife Ice Arena
Fife Ice Arena, home of the Flyers. Image: Kris Miller/DC Thomson

A group of American investors have completed a takeover of Fife Flyers.

The Kirkcaldy club – the UK’s oldest ice hockey team – confirmed the completion of the takeover on Thursday.

It came after previous owners Tom Muir and Jack Wishart made the shock announcement that they were putting the club up for sale in February, after nearly three decades at the helm.

The identity of the new owners has not been revealed, but they have installed a new management team to run the club, led by Cardiff Devils legend Max Birbraer.

Gareth Chalmers, former managing director at Glasgow Clan and Braehead Arena, has been appointed as chief commercial and operations officer.

New Fife Flyers owners ‘honoured’ to take over ice hockey side

The Fife Flyers statement said: “We want to express our gratitude to those who carried the torch before us and acknowledge their role in preserving the proud legacy of the Flyers.

“From this moment forward, our group is fully responsible for the direction, development, and future of the club. We take that responsibility seriously.

“It is an honour to lead the UK’s oldest and most iconic hockey team.

“Our mission is clear: to restore the pride, energy, and identity of Fife Flyers hockey. Both on and off the ice.”

The club say they are close to appointing a new head coach and will also look to keep hold of several core members of the side.

Fife Flyers has been taken over by an American group of investors
American investors have announced the takeover of Fife Flyers. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

The statement added: “This is a people’s club.

“Fife is the beating heart of Scottish hockey, and its supporters are the soul of this organisation.

“Your loyalty, your voice, and your passion will shape everything we do.

“We are here to build something special – a first-class hockey experience that reflects the grit and character of this town.

“Under this leadership, we will lead with transparency, we will compete with pride, and we will always listen.

“To every supporter: this is your team. We’re honoured to be at the helm – and we’re ready to give it everything we’ve got.”

Conversation