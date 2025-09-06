US Open 2025: Defeat by below-par Alcaraz is ominous sign for Djokovic’s future

Novak Djokovic has shown so many examples of success in the face of adversity that no book, let alone article, would be big or long enough to do justice to each of them.

Big picture, the Serb rose from a hefty deficit in major titles to overtake talismanic rivals Roger Federer and Rafa Nadal in all the important tennis metrics.

Medium picture, Djokovic came back from a potentially serious elbow injury that struck in 2017 to become the most complete player ever while in his 30s.

Small picture? Take your pick. Many choose the three grand slam matches – the semi-finals of the US Open in 2010 and 2011, and the 2019 Wimbledon final – in which he saved a total of six points to beat Federer.

Others cite the 2021 French Open, during which he overcame Nadal in his Parisian backyard before recovering from two sets down to floor Stefanos Tsitsipas to claim his second major title on the clay.

In more recent years, Djokovic’s battle against adversity has been centred on overcoming the limitations of his body as it edges towards its fifth decade.

Djokovic had mastered physical escape acts

In too many matches to list, Djokovic has somehow secured wins from looking physically spent.

The most lauded will probably be his remarkable victory against Carlos Alcaraz in the 2023 Cincinnati final.

He looked out for the count as Alcaraz took the first set in the brutal August heat in America’s Midwest.

But Djokovic not only made a miraculous physical recovery but saved a match point as he finally came out on top after three hours and 49 minutes.

It was a similar story against Daniil Medvedev in the ATP Finals in 2022.

Despite already securing his place in the semi-finals thanks to two group wins, Djokovic put every ounce of effort into beating the Russian 6-3, 6-7, 7-6.

During the three-hour, 11-minute marathon, the Serb was visibly shaking as he covered his face with a towel.

This sparked concerns over his health for the knockout stages, but he recovered to defeat Taylor Fritz and Casper Ruud in the next two days to win the sixth of his seven ATP Finals titles.

The Serb is now older, and the competition is fiercer

While these are incredibly impressive achievements, there was only so long he could continue to defy persistent physical handicaps to take home the biggest prizes.

For a couple of significant reasons, encapsulated in the following sentence, that time appears to be over.

It is one thing for an exhausted 35-year-old to beat the likes of Fritz and Ruud on consecutive days, but quite another to get the better of both Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner back-to-back at the age of 38.

Djokovic is now older, and the competition is now fiercer.

The latter detail appears to be of most significance, given Djokovic is still the third-best player in the world, having reached the semi-finals of all four majors this year.

But this is scant consolation for a man determined to become the first person of either sex to win a 25th major title.

Alcaraz no longer has to be at his best to beat Djokovic

And, in more bad news, it appears that Alcaraz is becoming an obstacle almost as big as Sinner.

The latter has defeated Djokovic in their past six encounters, including at the semi-final stages of the Australian Open, French Open and Wimbledon.

But Alcaraz had remained beatable, with the Serb coming out on top at last year’s Olympics and this year’s Australian Open.

So when the two landed in the same half of the draw in this year’s US Open, there would have been confidence and relief in the Djokovic camp.

As projected, they both made it through to Friday’s semi-finals at Flushing Meadows.

But the encounter played out very differently to any of their previous seven matches.

That Alcaraz won in straight sets wasn’t a great surprise.

After all, the Spaniard had breezed through to the last four while Djokovic, in now typical fashion, had laboured physically during his run.

It was the manner of the victory that would most concern Djokovic.

Alcaraz had to perform at a high level to defeat Djokovic in each of their previous three encounters.

Not this time, though.

Spaniard buoyed by serving success on hard court

Alcaraz wasn’t at his best, but he still won 6-4, 7-6, 6-2.

His drop shot, which usually torments opponents across the board, was executed with uncharacteristic clumsiness.

Basic mistakes, mainly absent in Alcaraz’s run to the semi-finals without dropping a set, returned with more frequency. The 22-year-old averaged 10 unforced errors in each set.

This time, the difference was the serve.

The 22-year-old won 84 per cent of his first-serve points, compared to Djokovic’s tally of 66 per cent. Alcaraz also had success on his kick second serve.

This was a big step forward for the Spaniard, who had previously reserved his best serving displays for the grass courts.

His high-quality deliveries on the hard courts of New York will go a long way towards translating his expertise on the natural surfaces to the artificial ones.

Djokovic was a shell of his previous self in third set

Losing to an under-par opponent so easily was an ominous sign for Djokovic.

As was his shoulder injury that was treated at the start of the third set, and the physical slump that followed.

The match on Arthur Ashe Stadium lasted less than two and a half hours – it was not a lengthy contest.

Yet by the end, Djokovic was a shell of the player who, for so long, turned the tables to pull off improbable victories.

With Alcaraz now showing the same level of resistance perfected by Sinner in the past couple of years, Djokovic’s chances of winning another major title look even slimmer than 24 hours ago.