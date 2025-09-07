US Open 2025: Sabalenka should be winning more than just hard court majors

The peculiar thing about Aryna Sabalenka’s monolithic list of major titles is that she has a game that can succeed on all surfaces.

On Saturday, the Belarussian defeated Amanda Anisimova 6-3, 7-6 to become the first woman since Serena Williams in 2014 to successfully defend their US Open crown.

The 27-year-old’s major haul is now up to four titles, thanks to two others coming in the Australian Open, which is also played on hard courts.

With Sabalenka yet to secure a title on the clay of Paris and the grass of Wimbledon, it is tempting to consider her a hard court ‘expert’.

But an analysis of her game tells a different story.

Power player

That Sabalenka possesses immense power is widely acknowledged, not least by the player herself.

Her forehand speed averages around 80mph, a number higher than nearly all females and many males on the tour.

This often translates to a high number of winners. Against Jessica Pegula in the semi-finals of this year’s US Open she hit 43 of them.

On no surface can the ability to hit powerful shots be considered anything other than a strength.

Her shots are relatively flat, which is ideal for the low-bouncing lawns of Wimbledon.

This may be considered a weakness on the jumpy clay at Roland-Garros, but she can still hit through slow courts as well as anyone.

After all, the hard courts at Flushing Meadows are slower than average, and the ball also bounces relatively high.

And Sabalenka clinched her 14th consecutive win in New York against Anisimova on Saturday.

Serving dominance

Sabalenka’s serve in 2025 is like night and day compared to the stroke three years ago.

In 2022, her deliveries undermined the progress she was making in other areas of her game. A destructive feedback loop piled on the agony as she totted up an embarrassing and thoroughly dispiriting number of double faults.

Today, Sabalenka’s serve is one of her biggest weapons, having found a consistent toss and a more fluid motion.

It has variety and is also very powerful, with some first serves exceeding 120mph. Again, this compares favourably with male players.

Importantly, her second serve is also consistent, with a kick serve one of the options she deploys.

Her nserve is an asset on all surfaces.

Plenty of variety and good movement

Variety and movement are two areas of Sabalenka’s game easily overlooked due to the power she brings to the party.

But she wouldn’t be a multiple major winner without proficiency in both.

In recent years, Sabalenka has become a fine exponent of the drop shot, as she showed successfully on a few timely occasions on Saturday.

She is also comfortable and steady at the net, though most who saw the final against Anisimova will remember her botched smash that contributed to her losing the tenth game in the second set as she served for the match.

Successfully mixing things up is a way to master the natural services, and Sabalenka can do this as well as most players.

Sabalenka’s movement is also particularly impressive for a woman of 6ft. Her ability to get around the court is one of the reasons why rivals such as the similarly statured Elena Rybakina have been left in her slipstream.

As good movement is crucial on clay and grass, Sabalenka should not be held back in this area either.

Competition is not a roadblock

Of course, it only requires one player better than Sabalenka in each competition for her to miss out on winning it.

If her playing career coincides with a generational talent on clay or grass then success is much harder to achieve.

On clay, Iga Swiatek is of this category. At just 24 – three years younger than Sabalenka – she has already won four French Opens.

The Pole’s dedication and single-mindedness – never mind her elite topspin forehand – suggests she will be a contender in Paris for as long as Sabalenka is playing.

Interestingly, however, Swiatek has never beaten Sabalenka at Roland-Garros.

In fact, this year Sabalenka won 7-6, 4-6, 6-0 in their first clash at the venue.

It was the ideal time to face Swiatek as she was suffering her worst run of form since she won her first French Open in 2020.

But it was still a notable achievement to end Swiatek’s 26-match winning run in this year’s semi-finals.

And it proves she is good enough to beat the best on clay.

Grass is theoretically more straightforward because there are no Swiatek-type players taking the surface by storm.

Since 2016, when Serena Williams clinched the last of her seven Wimbledon titles, the Venus Rosewater Dish has been won by eight different women – each for the first time.

Having spent 50 weeks – and counting – atop the WTA rankings, Sabalenka will surely be confident of adding her name to the above list of players in 2026.

Last hurdle is to maintain focus on unpredictable surfaces

Given Sabalenka has the game to win major titles on clay and grass, and the competition is manageable, why has she not had a single success in 14 attempts so far?

A Wimbledon title is surely just a matter of time, given she has reached the semi-finals in each of her appearances since 2021.

And she made her first French Open final this year, losing to Coco Gauff in three sets.

But still, she remains slamless on any court that isn’t hard.

The biggest reason for this is probably her mentality.

On a firm surface she has found it easier to stay composed, perhaps due to consistencies in grip and bounce.

Failing to control her anger was a key reason for her defeat by Gauff in this year’s French Open final.

And she seemed to lose her concentration in the later stages against Anisimova in the Wimbledon semi-finals seven weeks ago.

On Saturday, Sabalenka could have been drawn into another final-set dogfight with the American after netting a relatively straightforward smash while serving at 5-4, 30-30 in the second set.

But she eventually recovered to win the tie-break and a winner’s envelope containing $5m.

Of how she felt after the netted smash, Sabalenka said: “I was really close to losing control, but at that moment I told myself, No, it’s not going to happen. It’s absolutely okay.

“I turned around and I took a deep breath in, and I was, like, okay, it happens.

“It’s in the past. Let’s focus on the next one.”

Sabalenka works out how to stay calm

Sabalenka speaks openly about working on her mental game.

“It’s very important,” she added in the post-match press conference.

“And I’ve been working with a psychologist for four or five years, and she helped me a lot at the beginning, especially to understand that everything is possible as long as you put the work in and you dedicate your time, life for your dream.

“But then at some point I realised that I was relying on her so much. I thought that, okay, she has to fix me, she has to give me an answer.

“So I wasn’t really taking the responsibility over my actions. I was making the same mistake over and over again, and I was getting upset that it’s not helping.

“At some point I decided, okay, I have to take responsibility, and I have to figure it by myself by, like, thinking, analysing, and understanding myself better.

“I think it actually worked really well. I think that was the right move for me.”

Training herself to maintain focus at key moments on the more unpredictable natural surfaces may be the only addition to her game Sabalenka needs to complete the set of major titles.