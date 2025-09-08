US Open 2025: Alcaraz title creates chaos in a world only he and Sinner inhabit

By winning two major titles apiece, 2025 was the year that Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner proved that their grip on the major titles is iron-clad.

While few believed that the pair’s sharing of the honours equally in 2024 was a one-off, this year they exerted even greater dominance.

In 2024, other players were given a look-in at the sharp end of the biggest tournaments.

Daniil Medvedev held a two-set lead against Sinner in Australia, while Alexander Zverev was 2-1 up before Carlos Alcaraz came back in Paris.

Novak Djokovic and Taylor Fritz were easily dispatched by Alcaraz in London and Sinner in New York, respectively.

But at least these supporting acts made it to the final, where an injury or sudden loss of form could have given them the title.

This changed in 2025.

Neither Mensik nor Fonseca have what it takes yet

Zverev’s appearance in this year’s Australian Open final, which he lost in straight sets to Sinner, seems a long time ago.

Since then, Sincaraz have had it sewn up.

So much so, that their showdown in Sunday’s US Open final marked the first time in tennis history that the same two men have played each other in three consecutive major finals.

This is something that not even Federer and Nadal could achieve during their five years of dominance in the second half of the 2010s.

Change doesn’t appear likely in the foreseeable future.

Alcaraz, at 22, and Sinner, at 24, have the time, coaching infrastructure and dedication to iron out any weaknesses, however relative, in their games.

Djokovic, at 38, will only decline further, and there is no clear fourth-best player in the world ready to step up.

Alexander Zverev and Taylor Fritz are in their late 20s and likely too long in the tooth to rectify entrenched technical and mental weaknesses.

Jack Draper and Ben Shelton are both promising left-handers with a big serve and forehand, but they still lack the touch and rally tolerance of the top two.

Holger Rune’s serve and forehand remain inconsistent, and he still needs to work on his fitness.

Jakub Menzik, 20, caused a stir when he defeated Djokovic to win the Miami masters in March, but he has progressed little since then.

Joao Fonseca, 19, causes a stir wherever he goes, but the Brazilian fan-favourite is still short of the physicality and all-round game to make the step up.

Alcaraz masterclass adds further intrigue for Australian Open

This leaves the rivalry between Alcaraz and Sinner as the only substantial narrative in men’s tennis.

It is far from ideal when it invariably requires wading through multiple one-sided matches per tournament to see them fight it out in the final.

And, just eight weeks ago, it was in danger of becoming predictable, too.

Sinner had won the previous three hard-court slams, while Alcaraz had emulated this achievement on the natural surfaces of clay and grass.

But the Italian upset the newly established order by beating Alcaraz in July’s Wimbledon final, and now the Spaniard has done the same at the US Open.

It has created relative chaos in the elite new world inhabited by the world’s two best players.

In some aspects, an element of unpredictability is welcoming. Sinner’s 65-week stay as the world’s top player has now ended, with Alcaraz about to add more weeks to the 37 he has previously enjoyed on the throne.

And it adds intrigue to next year’s Australian Open. Sinner was expected to be the overwhelming favourite, but many will now tip Alcaraz to complete the grand slam on the hard courts at Melbourne Park in early 2026.

Hard man loses aura

But both players losing major finals on their favourite surface strips out some of the aura that made the Big Three so compelling.

Rafa Nadal played 14 French Open finals and won them all.

Novak Djokovic played 10 Australian Open finals and won them all.

Beating either player on their ‘home’ turf became the ultimate challenge in tennis – or in all of sport, some argued.

Nadal’s victory over Roger Federer in the 2008 Wimbledon final was so significant because it ended the Swiss’ SW19 run of 41 wins and five titles.

The current pattern has been broken before it could become truly established, and there is something sad about that.

‘Maybe I’ll lose some matches from now on’, says Sinner

But Alcaraz’s 6-2, 3-6, 6-1, 6-4 success at Flushing Meadows on Sunday does at least add more spice to the rivalry.

Fifteen matches are enough to paint a decent picture of who controls a match-up, and the Spaniard’s 10-5 lead equates to a success rate of two in three.

Outwardly, at least, Sinner has decided now is the time to actively address his difficulties against Alcaraz.

He said in Sunday’s post-match press conference: “I was very predictable today, on court in the way he did many things, he changed up the game.

“That’s also his style of how he plays. Now it’s going to be on me if I want to make changes or not, you know? That’s definitely what we are going to work on that.

“I’m trying to be more prepared for the next match I will play against him.

“During this tournament, I didn’t make one serve-volley, didn’t use a lot of drop shots, and then you arrive to a point where you play against Carlos where you have to go out of the comfort zone.

“I will maybe even lose some matches from now on, but I am trying to be a bit more unpredictable as a player.”

Italian won’t accept losing high ranking for an experiment

There is a lot from these comments to unpack.

The fact that Sinner came to this conclusion less than two hours after the match suggested he had been thinking this way for a relatively long time.

If true, this would be a little surprising, given his dismantling of Alcaraz at Wimbledon in their previous encounter.

Sinner also claimed that these changes won’t “be specific for Carlos” but “specific for me trying to get better”.

But the Italian’s aggressive baseline game is now so accomplished that he was only two matches from becoming the first man to complete the men’s calendar-year grand slam.

Had this not been thwarted by Alcaraz, it is hard to imagine Sinner suggesting he would be prepared to start “losing some matches”.

Even this seems doubtful. He surely won’t tolerate plummeting down the rankings as part of an experiment.

Effectively, a serial winner with more major titles aged 24 than in Andy Murray’s career says he is prepared to jeopardise the many formative years of his career spent perfecting a well-oiled demolition strategy from the back of the court.

All for one player.

Changing an approach to deal with a problem player has been done successfully before, but the baby wasn’t thrown out with the bathwater.

Djokovic didn’t sacrifice his attritional game when he began targeting Nadal’s forehand, and Federer retained his established attributes when he opted for a bigger racket to protect his backhand against the Spaniard’s pummelling.

Rectifying serve weakness is more urgent

Strangely, Sinner said much less about what made the most visible difference in Sunday’s final.

He made only 48% of first serves, compared to Alcaraz’s 61%. This helped the Spaniard win 83% of his first-serve points, compared to 69% for Sinner.

The disparity between their two serving performances was crucial to the outcome of the match.

Sinner did indeed acknowledge that he lost the serving battle and that he struggled on serve all week.

This is a more serious problem than a lack of variety, and is reminiscent of the serving problems Sinner encountered earlier in his career.

Sinner now finds himself in the position Alacaraz was in after this year’s Wimbledon.

Reflecting on being handed his first defeat at SW19 since 2022, Alcaraz said: “Right after the match it felt like, okay, when I start practising, I just wanted to practice this, this, this, and this.

“So I just spent two weeks before Cincinnati just practicing some things about my game that I need or I felt like I need to improve if I want to beat Jannik.”

And it certainly worked, as Alcaraz produced his most dominant display at a major – dropping only just the one set against Sinner – throughout the fortnight.

Despite Sinner’s ‘I might lose’ prediction, the lack of order in their head-to-head will continue to motivate the top two to improve, which will, in turn, leave the chasing pack even further behind.