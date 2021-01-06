Scotland star Hamish Watson commits himself to Edinburgh long-term

Scotland back rower Hamish Watson has agreed a new “long-term” contract with Edinburgh which could mean he stays with the club for the rest of his career.

The 29-year-old agreed new terms with the capital club despite known suitorsincluding Finn Russell’s Racing 92 in France and Gallagher Premiership clubs.

With the departure of star wing Duhan van der Merwe confirmed, Watson’s re-signing is also an important signal from Edinburgh.

Watson has already been at the club for almost a decade. The length of the deal has not been revealed, but it’s likely to be at least two, probably three years in duration.

That would take him to age 33 and the next Rugby World Cup. It could mean the Manchester-born flanker, who has 36 caps for Scotland, could be at the capital club for his entire professional career.

‘I can’t see myself in another team’s jersey’

“I have been at Edinburgh since I was 19, it really is home for me and my family,” he said. “My two girls were born here and we’re so happy to be spending more of our lives here.

“I feel like we have both showed each other a great deal of loyalty. I love playing for Edinburgh. It means so much to me and, like I said last time round, I can’t see myself in another team’s jersey.

“I feel like the club has been, and is, heading in the right direction to win something. That is what I believe this group of players is capable of and it would be great to do it for the club and the fans.

“All the players can’t wait to welcome all the fans back after covid, to our new home. I personally can’t wait to see the fans again and continue this journey.”



Watson had already represented Scotland at Under-19, Under-20 and Scotland 7s by the time he came north from the Leicester Tigers Academy in 2011.

He was a regular starter within a year and made his Scotland debut in 2015, and has become one of the first names on the national team sheet when fit.

His serious injury in the opening match of the last tournament in 2019 in Japan was a blow from which Scotland never really recovered.

Watson made his 100th Edinburgh appearance in the 1872 Cup match against Glasgow Warriors in April 2019. If anything his stock has risen further since Richard Cockerill came to Edinburgh, witness the interest in his signature from elsewhere as his current contract drew to an end.

‘Fantastic news for Edinburgh’



“This is really fantastic news for Edinburgh and a great statement on our plans for this squad for the seasons ahead,” said the head coach.

“We’re delighted he’s staying – any coach would be happy to have him – and will continue to bring his relentless approach every time he takes to the field.

“He’s a world class athlete and rugby player and shows commitment every time he takes to the field, but he also has a very good rugby brain.

“He’s a very popular and senior member of our player group. It’s great to have him committed to the club for the foreseeable future.”